Griggsby’s sharpshooting leads UW in crosstown victory over Seattle U

Senior point guard Alexis Griggsby was on fire Friday night.
After nearly two weeks off, Griggsby and the Washington women’s basketball team didn’t show any signs of rust in the first game back on the court against Seattle U, as the Huskies handled the quick drive across town to defeat the Redhawks, 77-59.
“We had 10 days to go in and really get to work on continuing to learn our offensive system, and that just takes time,” head coach Tina Langley said. “[I’m] really just proud of the way they responded after having 10 days off, that can actually [make] you look pretty rusty usually.”
The first quarter happened to be the Huskies’ (3-3) highest-scoring quarter yet this season, with Washington racking up a total of 26 points. UW also finished the night off with a season-high 19 assists on 30 points.
Griggsby let loose early in the game, capping off a 17-point first half by going 5-for-6 from behind the arc. By the end of the game, Griggsby had 23 points, going 8-for-12 from the field and 7-for-10 with three-point range.
“I’ve been in the gym a little bit more lately, and my teammates were able to give me [the ball] tonight, so I think just going off of that, [you] just shoot the ball when you can,” Griggsby said.
Both teams played aggressively, but the game was won on the glass where the Huskies’ total of 45 rebounds outshone the Redhawks’ (4-4) 59 boards.
Junior forward Haley Van Dyke remained strong for the Huskies as well, with 12 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz was right behind her, helping the Huskies out with 13 points. Senior center Nancy Mulkey was still solid on the defensive end, contributing 11 rebounds and an additional six assists.
“When we have different options to get the ball in the hole,” Griggsby said. “We have Nancy in the post and we can hit it and play an inside-out game, we’ve got Haley slashing, Lauren slapping the three, along with Missy, so I think that having a heavy bench behind us just makes us even better.”
Overall, UW looked like it was becoming increasingly more confident on offense, but the Huskies also played unselfishly, moving the ball around well and making sure that any player who touched the ball could transform into a valuable asset for the team.
“[For] great teams, everybody that’s on the floor is an option,” Langley said. “And that’s what we really want to do, [we] want to build the confidence and skill sets of every young woman, so that when the ball is in your hands, you’re the first option. That makes us a very strong team.”
Friday’s showing was a solid and uplifting win for the Huskies, especially after suffering two tough losses over the Thanksgiving holiday at the Goombay Splash tournament in the Bahamas, where UW dropped its two games to VCU and North Carolina.
“I think that the character of the team was evident,” Langley said. “When you go to a tournament and you lose two games, you can go one of two ways, you can get a little divided, and you can start worrying about the wrong things, [but] this team just went to work. We went to the gym, and we started working on both ends of the court, especially the defensive end. I really like how we stayed together and kept working.”
UW’s next outing will be at home versus Eastern Washington this coming up Saturday, Dec. 18.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
