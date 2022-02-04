Huskies drop close game to remain winless in conference

The Washington women’s basketball team missed a close chance to grab its first conference win of the season, losing against Utah on Friday night.
Down 65-63 with four minutes left in the game, the Huskies (5-10, 0-7 Pac-12), once again, failed to perform when it mattered most. UW didn’t come up with enough to pull ahead of Utah in the end of the fourth quarter, and walked away with it’s seventh loss in a row.
In the first quarter, the Utes (12-7, 3-4 Pac-12) came out strong. Washington’s defense had no answers for Utah, as it made eight field goals on 15 attempts. Things weren’t looking good early for the Huskies, who headed into the second quarter down 22-15.
However, Washington came out in the second quarter with much more aggression.
Scoring 17 points in the quarter, UW hit five points from the line and two three-pointers. Meanwhile, Utah’s offense slowed down a bit, scoring 14 points in the quarter on a 43% field goal shooting percentage. At half-time, the Huskies were down four with the score at 36-32.
In the third period, Washington shot 50% from the field and scored six free throws on eight attempts. Slowly cutting the lead, the Huskies went into the fourth quarter down just two.
A struggle to close out games has been a common theme for UW so far this season, and Friday’s match was no different.
Early on in the fourth quarter, the Huskies went on a run led by junior guard T.T. Watkins’ fastbreak layup to take a 60-58 lead. Still, Washington failed to take the lead from that point on.
The Utes found themselves with the 69-66 lead with a minute to go, as a turnover and a missed three pointer by sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz put the Huskies in an unfavorable position.
Despite an attempt by junior forward Haley Van Dyke off offensive rebound, the Huskies were unable to capitalize on the second opportunity. Van Dyke missed the three pointer and Utah went on to score two free throws to close out the game.
Senior guard Missy Peterson provided the fuel for Washington’s offense, scoring 18 points on a 78% field goal percentage and three shots from downtown. Schwartz also had a solid game, she scored 15 points. Though both Van Dyke and senior center Nancy Mulkey struggled to put the ball in the basket, they dominated the glass, combining for 15 rebounds.
The Huskies look to snap their seven game losing streak, as they play Colorado on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
