Huskies end non-conference play with dominant victory over Nevada

Wrapping up the non-conference season firing on all cylinders, the Washington women’s basketball team came up ahead with a 58-42 victory over Nevada.
Nevada simply couldn’t handle what Washington had to offer Monday night, as UW dominated in almost every aspect of the game.
While making 47.8% from the field, the Huskies (5-3) limited their opponents shooting opportunities, forcing just a 27.9% field goal percentage. Washington’s strong perimeter defense led to Nevada only making three three-pointers on 25 attempts.
“Obviously we put a game plan together to try and stifle their offensive performance but it’s really on [the team],” assistant coach Dan Tacheny said. “The [team] did such a terrific job understanding what we wanted and giving great effort and helping and communicating. That was just tremendous. It was the best defensive performance we’ve had all season.”
On top of that, the Huskies out-rebounded the Wolfpack (8-4) by eight rebounds. It seemed as though the only way that Nevada could stop the Washington offense was by fouling them. However, with an 82.4% free throw percentage, the Huskies scored 14 total free throws on 17 attempts.
“We’ve had some really good performances but I think this was the first time we’ve had a more complete performance from start to finish,” Tacheny said. “It’s [usually] up and forward and then backwards a little bit. But this one was pretty good from start to finish.”
The first quarter seemed to set the tone for the match, as the Huskies ran off with an early 17-8 lead at the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter, the dominance only continued for Washington, as it doubled Nevada’s lead at half-time, 32-16. Junior forward Haley Van Dyke was off to a hot start, recording 16 points and six rebounds by half-time.
Despite its best efforts, Nevada simply could not get itself back into the match. The third and fourth quarter told more of the same story, and Washington finished with a 58-42 victory.
After struggling in the last match against Seattle, Van Dyke came into this match with a fresh mindset, leading the team with 20 points and nine rebounds.
“My mindset was to just go out there and have fun,” Van Dyke said. “I was kind of not myself in the last couple of games and I think that’s because I was forgetting the most important part: to enjoy it.”
Senior center Nancy Mulkey helped out on offense, finishing with 10 points and making six out of six attempted free throws.
However, it wasn’t a flawless performance for Washington. Finishing with 12 total assists, the Huskies struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over 14 times. After a solid shooting performance in the last match against Seattle, the Huskies struggled shooting threes, making only two on 11 attempts.
The Huskies will play their first conference match against Stanford on Friday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
