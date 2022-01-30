Huskies fall apart in fourth quarter of Apple Cup rematch

Following an overtime loss on the road against Washington State on Friday, the Washington women’s basketball team was unable to get revenge on its rivals at home, losing 57-43 on Sunday, extending its losing streak to six games.
In the first quarter, the Huskies could not stop the Cougars’ Charlisse Leger-Walker from scoring the basket. Behind Leger-Walker’s eight points in the quarter, Washington State found themselves up 12-10 near the end of the first quarter. To make matters worse for the Huskies, the Cougars went on to score a buzzer-beater from half court to take the 15-10 lead at the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Huskies offense started off extremely slow. Only scoring two points in the first seven minutes of the quarter, Washington seemed depleted as they faced a 10-point deficit.
“I think we came out a little uncharacteristic, I think our defense wasn’t what it normally is,” head coach Tina Langley said. “That led to a little bit of reaction on the offensive end of the floor, too. Defense usually fuels who we are offensively.”
However, with two and a half minutes left in the second quarter, junior forward Haley Van Dyke provided a much-needed spark for the Huskies. Behind Van Dyke’s seven-consecutive points and a buzzer-beater by senior guard Missy Peterson, the Huskies cut the Cougars’ lead to three points and headed into the second half down 24-21.
“I was hot so my teammates did a good job getting me the ball,” Van Dyke said. “I just kind of wanted to put the ball in the hoop and did that.”
The third quarter remained close between the two teams. With a 50% field goal percentage in the quarter, the Huskies went into the fourth and final quarter down 41-35.
But for the sixth game in a row, Washington was unable to close out the game with a win.
In the previous five games, the Huskies averaged just 30% from the field in the fourth quarter. Their late-game struggles only continued in their Apple Cup rematch Sunday.
Scoring eight points in the quarter, Washington allowed Washington State to score 16 points and go on a 12-4 run to close out the game with a 57-43 victory.
The Huskies finished the game with a higher field goal percentage, however, shot 16 less attempts than the Cougars. On top of that, UW committed 18 turnovers and only forced seven from WSU.
Van Dyke scored 17 points on a 54% field goal percentage and recorded eight rebounds. Senior center Nancy Mulkey struggled in her shooting, however, made her presence known as she recorded 10 rebounds and four blocks.
“Haley [Van Dyke] was outstanding. I love the confidence that she’s having,” Langley said. “She posted well, shot it well, and made great decisions with the basketball. I’m really proud of her game and her growth that she continues to show and how hard she works.”
With six losses in a row, Washington continues to seek its first win in the conference. Langley believes that some growth needs to occur in order to get that win.
“We still need to increase our depth and I think that we got to be able to execute,” Langley said. “I think we’ve got to continue to take good care of the basketball, execute what we’re doing on the offensive end, and not lose our defensive intensity.”
Washington hits the road to face Utah on Friday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
