Huskies fourth quarter progress finally pays off

Amidst one of the worst conference starts in program history, the Washington women’s basketball team could be at a turning point.
It’s been a tough season for the Huskies (6-14, 1-11 Pac-12), who headed into Sunday’s matchup against Arizona State having lost 11 games in a row.
“In the beginning, it was hard for [the team]. We were a results-based team,” junior forward Haley Van Dyke said. “But I think our coach has been helping us [change that]... being committed to the process is our motto this year.”
But this weekend, Washington was able to hold its own against one of the top teams in the nation in Arizona, and also earned its first Pac-12 win of the season against Arizona State.
Throughout the season, late-game struggles have continued to haunt Washington. However, Langley has stressed that they have been able to build the experience needed to overcome those issues.
“There’s nothing like being in a game,” Langley said. “We did a million free throw pressure drills this season but there’s nothing like that [late-game] moment where you’re learning [how to work with] each other.”
Against Arizona, the Huskies looked out of the game in the fourth quarter before mounting a fourth quarter comeback against one of the top defenses in the nation, going on an 8-0 run to keep the game within four points.
Washington ended up losing the game 52-41, but it was an immense improvement in those late-game situations.
Against Arizona State on Sunday, the Huskies fourth quarter performance was what earned them their first conference win of the season. With the Sun Devils (12-12, 4-7 Pac-12) scoring two late three-pointers to keep the game close, the Huskies remained calm and collected.
In the fourth quarter, Washington made 12 free throws in 12 attempts and closed out the game in a composed fashion. Freshman guard Jayda Noble stepped up again, hitting four crucial free throws that led to the Huskies win and recorded a total of 10 points.
“She’s got unlimited potential,” Langley said. “Her willingness to do whatever is required of her on the floor is really neat… She’s starting to recognize the player she can be on both ends of the floor.”
Based on this weekend, it seems as though the Huskies have put at least some of the late-game struggles behind them.
