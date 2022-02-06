Huskies once more fall short of capturing first conference win

Sunday could have been the day that the Washington women’s basketball team turned things around.
However, after fighting tooth and nail to close out the second quarter with the score tied, Washington let yet another promising first half slip through the cracks to result in a 66-43 Colorado victory. UW is now 0-8 in conference play.
The Huskies (5-11, 0-8 Pac-12) shot 50% in the first quarter, which declined to 20% by the end of the second. Both teams hovered around 30% overall by the time the second half rolled around, with Washington out-rebounding its opponent 23-14.
Colorado snatched and maintained an eight-point lead, its largest of the game, throughout most of the third quarter. Junior center Darcy Rees hit a last-minute three pointer to shatter the Buffaloes’ chance of running with a 10-point lead.
However, Colorado was able to turn around and cement that lead once the fourth quarter began, which more than doubled in the final five minutes of play. Things once again started to look bleak for the Huskies at this late point in the game, as their offense declined to go 3-10 from the field, failing to match Colorado’s 10-15.
Junior forward Haley Van Dyke powered through as UW’s top all-around performer, with six points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. Senior center Nancy Mulkey was the Huskies’ lead scorer, with 16 points overall.
Former Husky Quay Miller did not fall short of posing a challenge for her former teammates, propelling the Buffaloes (15-6, 4-6 Pac-12) by going 7-for-11 from the floor, with 18 overall points.
With an additional loss in the books, Washington remains at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings.
The Huskies will return home this weekend to rematch USC on Friday at 7 p.m., and UCLA on Sunday at noon
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.