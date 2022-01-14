Huskies rue third quarter struggles in first Pac-12 match of the season

Returning from a three week absence due to COVID-19 issues, the Washington women’s basketball team looked rusty in its 63-48 loss to UCLA.
In the first quarter, nothing seemed to fall in the basket for both teams as both sides continued to miss layups and wide-open jumpshots. The Huskies (5-4, 0-1 Pac-12) finished the first quarter scoring four field goals on 13 shots and a 30.8% field goal percentage. Meanwhile the Bruins (6-4, 1-1 Pac-12) were held to just a 23.1% field goal percentage.
It was a low scoring first quarter and Washington headed into the second quarter with a 9-7 lead.
In the second, both teams started to get more comfortable on the court and started knocking down their shots. Junior forward Haley van Dyke caught fire, scoring 8 points and a 75% field goal percentage in the second quarter. Despite scoring zero points, senior center Nancy Mulkey made her presence known, as she grabbed four rebounds in the quarter.
UCLA also improved its shooting in the second quarter and Washington came away at half-time with a 27-24 lead.
In the third quarter, Washington simply had no answers for UCLA’s offense. UCLA’s Ilmar’i Thomas and Jaelynn Penn caused all sorts of problems for Washington, combining for a total of 18 points and only missing one shot between them in the quarter. With just under four minutes left in the third quarter, UCLA went on a 14-2 run to take the 47-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
Despite its best efforts, UW was unable to mount a fourth quarter comeback and stop UCLA’s momentum. UCLA’s Thomas continued to dominate on the offensive end, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Huskies finished the match in a 63-48 loss.
Washington committed 19 turnovers and shot 38.3% from the field. Not helping matters, it was also called for a shot clock violation during four possessions throughout the game.
Van Dyke led the team with 15 points due to her hot second quarter, however, was unable to carry her momentum into the second half. Senior guard Missy Peterson played her role efficiently, scoring eight points without missing a shot and knocking down two threes.
After having four matches postponed, this was Washington’s first Pac-12 match of the season.
Hoping that Friday’s match doesn’t set the tone for the rest of the season, the Huskies look to bounce back against USC on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 12 p.m.
