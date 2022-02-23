Jayda Noble providing much-needed spark for UW off the bench

For a struggling Washington women’s basketball team, youth is an essential piece in turning the program around. The Huskies seem to be headed in the right direction with freshman guard Jayda Noble.
Noble was a star during her high school career. She spent two years at Medical Lake High School before transferring to Mount Spokane High School where she helped the team win a conference title. In her senior season, she averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, 4.5 assists and six steals per game, earning her fourth consecutive all-conference honor.
Noble then decided to stay in Washington to play for the Huskies (6-14, 1-11 Pac-12).
“There’s not a person on our team, our staff, or in our community that’s not excited for Jayda Noble,” head coach Tina Langley said. “She’s worked so hard to be where she is.”
Noble’s debut against San Diego State was a glimpse into what she could offer the team. In 26 minutes, Noble recorded eight points, nine rebounds, and two steals. With 30 seconds left in the game, she grabbed a crucial steal that led to the game-winning basket.
In her first season at UW, Noble has started in eight games and come off the bench in three games, where she averaged 3.7 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.
With the transition from former head coach Jody Wynn to Langley, Noble has certainly taken more of a backseat in the 2021-22 season, as she hasn’t started a game and is only averaging nine minutes per contest. However, Noble recently stepped up and played a crucial part in Washington’s matchup against the Arizona schools.
In those games, Langley clearly recognized that Noble was having an impact, as she played her most minutes so far this season.
“[In those games, I saw] the spark that she gives us off of the bench and the way that she’s competing,” Langley said. “She’s found her own way in her own scoring and making good decisions. Just love the way she’s competing on both ends of the floor and the way she keeps growing.”
In UW’s game against No. 12 Arizona, Noble went head-to-head against one of the top defenses in the nation, scoring two free throws, and she also provided a crucial rebound and assist that sparked a fourth-quarter comeback –– which ultimately fell short. Beyond the statistics, Noble also provided a defensive presence and energy that Arizona struggled to overcome.
Against Arizona State, Noble played an essential role in helping Washington earn its first Pac-12 win of the season. The freshman recorded 10 points in 26 minutes and shined when the team needed her the most.
In the fourth quarter, Noble scored six crucial points that allowed the Huskies to run away with the win. With 30 seconds left in the game and Washington with a 68-66 lead, Noble got fouled and went to the line with composure. She hit both free throws to make it a two-possession game, giving the Huskies a much-needed win.
With Noble’s young age and her confidence continuously increasing, Langley believes that Noble will play a big part in this team’s future.
“She’s a winner and she brings an energy that’s hard to explain,” Langley said. “Given the work ethic that she has, the way that she plays the game, and her desire to learn it… her ceiling is really unlimited.”
Washington looks to capitalize on recent momentum after its first win of the season against California on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
