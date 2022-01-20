Langley looking ahead as UW women’s basketball faces Oregon schools

The Washington women’s basketball team has a big weekend ahead.
The Huskies (5-5, 0-2 Pac-12) are gearing up to host Oregon and Oregon State this weekend at Alaska Airlines Arena after an outing in Los Angeles that produced a series of mixed feelings.
The team ended the past weekend 0-2 against UCLA and USC with an eerily similar pattern arising from both games — UW took an early and strong lead, only to let that lead falter in the second half.
Washington did almost everything it was supposed to do — the team’s ball and player movement and execution were smooth, and it maximized its half-court play and its transition down the court. Early leads in both games later deteriorated in a very similar fashion, galvanizing optimism and producing some disappointment at the lack of follow-through.
Head coach Tina Langley attributed this setback to the team’s limited ability to hold actual practices up until a few days before their first game back after COVID-19 cancellations. Their second-half malaise, according to Langley, was brought on through a combination of running out of gas defensively and declining offensive execution.
“We were beyond proud of the way the team came out and executed, both from the defensive end, from a scout-specific standpoint, as well as offensively,” Langley said. “We were concerned about what our flow would look like and how we could get that back — you really only get [effective flow] from those aggressive, physical practices and games which we have not had a lot of, if any, until this weekend.”
That being said, Langley will most likely rely on this same preparedness as Washington takes on the Oregon schools this weekend, with the goal of improving players’ stamina and solidity with the time that they do have.
“Given what we did, what we had preparation-wise, you have to be really pleased,” Langley said. “Each individual really took accountability to try and be in their playbook, to try and get what they could cardio-wise, [and] to try and be as ready as they could for the game.”
Heading into the weekend, UW is looking at some tough competition in Oregon and Oregon State. The Ducks are coming off two big wins. Oregon first reeled off an overtime win against then-No. 7 Arizona, followed by another Top 10 victory over then-No. 9 UConn.
The Beavers, too, will be riding on the momentum that they have from overcoming Colorado in overtime this past Monday. Both opponents are loaded in terms of height — Oregon State has two players on its roster that match senior center Nancy Mulkey at 6 feet 9 inches (Andrea Aquino of Caacupe, Paraguay and Jelena Mitrović of Novi Sad, Serbia) — posing an interesting challenge to a team that has not yet seen so much size in the post.
Mulkey will undoubtedly have a lot of pressure coming her way given her breakthrough performance this past Sunday.
Langley believes that Mulkey will be ready nonetheless, noting that she has exhibited a variety of post moves and can face up and handle the ball well.
“[Nancy] has tremendous skills, I mean there’s just really not much she can’t do on the court,” Langley said. “[She’s] seen everything. When we were together during our time at Rice she had a lot of great games, and she’s had a lot of attention most of her career, all the way back to high school. She’s seen so many defenses and different strategies, and so she’s really experienced in that way, and so I think it’s just identifying how [she is] going to be playing tonight and how [she] will counter that.”
Langley is excited to welcome fans back home this weekend as the team takes on Oregon on Friday at 7 p.m. and Oregon State on Sunday at noon.
“We’re really excited to be back home in front of the community and fans this weekend,” Langley said. “It’s exciting to get back on our home floor.”
Langley noted that she’d like to bring special attention to Sunday’s game, as she and the administration will welcome back former UW assistant coach Kevin Morrison and his family this weekend.
“Just as a chance to honor and support them in their journey, as Kevin has made public he’s [been diagnosed with] Alzheimer’s,” Langley said. “We want to have that opportunity to bring awareness and hopefully monetary support for their family, so I hope we’ll all come out and really show them tremendous love and what they mean to all of us and help them through this difficult time.”
