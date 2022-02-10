Mulkey and UW prep for LA schools

If you’ve gone to a Washington women’s basketball game this season, there’s one player that can’t go unnoticed: Nancy Mulkey.
Towering at 6 feet, 9 inches tall, the senior center always stands out on the court. Literally.
In high school, Mulkey was the nation's tallest women’s basketball player in the 2016 class, where she was ranked among the top centers in the country. After high school, she played at Oklahoma for a year before transferring to Rice.
Mulkey built up an impressive resume during her three years at Rice before following head coach Tina Langley to Washington before last season.
Under Langley, Mulkey won numerous titles at Rice, including three consecutive Conference USA (C-USA) titles and Rice’s first ever WNIT Championship. Not only was Mulkey a part of this success, but she was also an essential piece to the puzzle.
In the 2020-21 season, Mulkey averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game with a 56.9% field goal percentage. Her accomplished season earned her a third consecutive C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, tying a C-USA record, and a third straight nomination to the C-USA First Team.
Her success that season didn’t stop there. After leading Rice to its first WNIT title in school history, Mulkey was named the WNIT MVP and was nominated for many prestigious awards and was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
Despite originally having other plans, Mulkey decided to play another year of college basketball and join Langley at Washington.
“Nancy is an incredible young lady,” Langley said. “Last year, she was headed into the draft and had already been accepted into [occupational therapy] school. She decided to come out of the draft and come all the way to Seattle to come play for Washington.”
Though Mulkey had proven herself at Rice, there were still doubts about whether she’d succeed at Washington, as she hadn’t faced the same stiff competition that the Pac-12 provides. However, Mulkey has continued to succeed, using her height to her advantage all throughout the season. She is averaging 10 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game.
“She hasn’t played against as much size consistently,” Langley said. “We did play some great teams [at Rice] but just not as consistently. But I think she’s rising to the challenge each time.”
Meanwhile, Mulkey’s offensive game has started coming together as well. In the past seven games, Mulkey has averaged 12.7 points per game, including a 26-point game against USC where she shot 73.3% from the field. On top of that, Mulkey has improved her 3-point shot, hitting three shots beyond the arc in the past four games.
“When you look at Nancy, I feel like she’s really working hard to develop in her game and really rising to the physical play,” Langley said. “Her scoring is continuing to increase as well, in several areas. She’s trying to shoot the three a little more for us and I feel like she’s doing a lot of great things for us.”
The Huskies (5-11, 0-8 Pac-12) are still looking for their first win in the conference after losing the last eight games.
As Mulkey and the rest of the team continue though their conference schedule, every game proves a chance to capitalize on improvement and snag a Pac-12 win. Looking for their first win, the Huskies take on the LA schools this weekend.
Tip off against USC, which ranks 11th in the Pac-12, is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.