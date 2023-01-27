No.19 Arizona takes off late to beat Washington

With turnovers flying and No.19 Arizona’s highly-ranked offense stagnant, the Washington women’s basketball team entered Friday’s halftime up 23-19.

As chaotic ball handling striked both sides, slight field consistency differences, strong defense, and two more 3-pointers from UW allowed it to build a second-quarter lead against the No.19 ranked team in the country.

UW’s first big advantage came from a bobbling 3-pointer from senior forward Haley Van Dyke. Points from freshman guard Hannah Stines sent UW up 20-15, and a few minutes later, a Stines 3-pointer brought UW up by six amidst an UA scoring drought. By the time UW entered the break up by four points, both teams had rung up a combined 16 turnovers.

Washington’s halftime advantage led into more back-and-forth play. Blocks under the net and more turnovers shook out to leave Arizona with a slight advantage, but the teams stayed close as the third quarter ticked on.

The Huskies (10-9, 2-7 Pac-12) entered the final quarter with a slight 36-35 lead. A Van Dyke layup was the fourth period’s first scoring, but the Wildcats (16-4, 6-3 Pac-12) immediately caught up in free throws.

A two minute drought towards the middle of the fourth shifted the night.

Arizona ran ahead with a lead, and by the 5:22 mark, was ahead by 10. Though it managed to shorten the gap from 13 at its widest point to seven, by the final buzzer UW was down 61-54.

Van Dyke shined Friday night, despite the loss, with 16 points (including three 3-pointers), eight assists, and two steals. She was followed in points by junior forward Lauren Schwartz who, despite going 0-and-5 from behind the arc, ended with 13.

Next up facing the only Pac-12 team without a conference win, the Huskies go into their Sunday game with high hopes of a split weekend. Tip off for Washington’s game against Arizona is set for 11 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

