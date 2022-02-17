Schwartz takes the reins as Huskies look to improve against Arizona schools

In spite of the two additional losses that the Washington women’s basketball team endured this past weekend to extend its unbroken conference losing streak, one player made some outstanding progress.
Sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz, who made the journey from Rice along with head coach Tina Langley this season, was a flame for the Huskies as they took on the LA schools, going 13-28 from the field and 6-12 from beyond the arc. Schwartz posted a .750 field goal percentage against UCLA on Sunday.
“It is very hard to come to a new program, with new teammates, across the country,” Langley said of Schwartz. “The way she has helped us build the culture … It’s just very selfless of her, and her game just continues to grow.”
Schwartz’s shooting helped keep her teammates close to victory in both games, despite not being able to lock down a win.
“The last two weekends, she had arguably the best defensive player on her in both games and a lot of attention,” Langley said. “She’s working hard to continue to make great reads for us on our offense, and trying to create for others as well.”
Langley noted, as she has before, that she believes her team is continuing to grow and improve from each and every outing her players have had.
“If you think back to our first game, I may be wrong, but I think we might have had 36 turnovers, [which] may have been an NCAA record, and we found a way to win,” Langley said. “We are a team that is trying to learn from each other, and are in a system offensively, and [are] obviously playing with some people in non-traditional situations.”
The team has undergone many offensive shifts, but has also had to make various adjustments on the defensive end of the court.
“This is a team that had traditionally played a good bit of zone, and we obviously implemented more of a man-to-man system,” Langley said. “It’s been neat to see our growth, how we want to go about doing that.”
Langley described the Huskies’ next two opponents, No. 8 Arizona and Arizona State, as “two tremendous teams” that are part of “two tremendous programs.”
According to Langley, the Arizona schools are two of the best teams in the nation — particularly when it comes to defense — posing another interesting challenge for a winless UW. Arizona, with an overall 18-4 record, is in the middle of a tremendous year, with a squad of returning and new players that have continued to hold down the fort.
The Huskies will meet Arizona at home Friday at 7 p.m. and will then take on Arizona State on Sunday at noon.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
