 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Second half challenges continue for UW against USC

  • 0
Second half challenges continue for UW against USC

Sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz fights to keep the ball alive during Washington's game against USC at Alaska Airlines Arena on Feb. 11. The Huskies fell to the Trojans, 70-59, for their ninth-straight Pac-12 loss.

Friday night for the Washington women’s basketball team followed a similar pattern that has transpired for most of the year.

Washington came out strong to start their second matchup of the season against USC, but once again found itself allowing the opposition to capitalize on late-game mistakes, as the Huskies remain winless in conference play after a 70-59 loss.

“I liked what we did in the first half,” Langley said. “I thought we moved the ball really well, [but] we started the second half trying to attack inside a little bit in the paint and obviously had some uncharacteristic moments compared to the first half.” 

The first and second quarters looked reassuring for Washington, as it garnered as much as a six-point lead against the Trojans (10-12, 3-0 Pac-12) early on. 

After allowing USC a 7-0 run late in the first quarter, the Huskies (5-12, 0-9 Pac-12)  turned things right back around, and even appeared to be booming off of momentum from an exceptionally-executed fast break play to close out the final seconds of the first half.  

The second half of the game, as Langley described it, was uncharacteristic in the sense that the team let up too much, particularly on the defensive end of the court.

UW lost its footing as USC started to gain traction at the two-minute mark of the third quarter, and the Huskies were plagued by missed field goals and free throws alike.

Though both teams had a 50% field goal percentage in the fourth quarter, the Huskies racked up a mere four rebounds, compared to the Trojans’ 13, and fell down by 11 points very early on in the quarter. USC was able to keep a stronghold on the lead for the rest of the game.  

Second half challenges continue for UW against USC (2)

Head coach Tina Langley glares at her players during Washington's game against USC at Alaska Airlines Arena on Feb. 11.

“There’s moments we came out and looked pretty good, and there’s moments where we resort back to older habits,” Langley said.

Sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz ended as the Huskies’ leading scorer, with 16 points. Senior Nancy Mulkey and junior Trinity Oliver also finished the night with double figures.

Langley said following the game that she would like for Washington to go back out on the floor and see if it is capable of executing aspects of its game a little bit better.

Despite the disappointing loss, Langley and the players loved the energy that fans brought to Alaska Airlines Arena.

“[We’re] beyond grateful to our community, to walk out and see that fan base,” Langley said. “We are as a team right now, results-wise shows their commitment to the process and these young women,” Langley stressed. “I think they can see they’re working hard, and I’m beyond grateful for that.”

Washington returns home to face UCLA this Sunday, Feb. 13 at noon.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Top News Articles

Top Arts Articles

Top Opinion Articles

Top Sports Articles