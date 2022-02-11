Second half challenges continue for UW against USC

Friday night for the Washington women’s basketball team followed a similar pattern that has transpired for most of the year.
Washington came out strong to start their second matchup of the season against USC, but once again found itself allowing the opposition to capitalize on late-game mistakes, as the Huskies remain winless in conference play after a 70-59 loss.
“I liked what we did in the first half,” Langley said. “I thought we moved the ball really well, [but] we started the second half trying to attack inside a little bit in the paint and obviously had some uncharacteristic moments compared to the first half.”
The first and second quarters looked reassuring for Washington, as it garnered as much as a six-point lead against the Trojans (10-12, 3-0 Pac-12) early on.
After allowing USC a 7-0 run late in the first quarter, the Huskies (5-12, 0-9 Pac-12) turned things right back around, and even appeared to be booming off of momentum from an exceptionally-executed fast break play to close out the final seconds of the first half.
The second half of the game, as Langley described it, was uncharacteristic in the sense that the team let up too much, particularly on the defensive end of the court.
UW lost its footing as USC started to gain traction at the two-minute mark of the third quarter, and the Huskies were plagued by missed field goals and free throws alike.
Though both teams had a 50% field goal percentage in the fourth quarter, the Huskies racked up a mere four rebounds, compared to the Trojans’ 13, and fell down by 11 points very early on in the quarter. USC was able to keep a stronghold on the lead for the rest of the game.
“There’s moments we came out and looked pretty good, and there’s moments where we resort back to older habits,” Langley said.
Sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz ended as the Huskies’ leading scorer, with 16 points. Senior Nancy Mulkey and junior Trinity Oliver also finished the night with double figures.
Langley said following the game that she would like for Washington to go back out on the floor and see if it is capable of executing aspects of its game a little bit better.
Despite the disappointing loss, Langley and the players loved the energy that fans brought to Alaska Airlines Arena.
“[We’re] beyond grateful to our community, to walk out and see that fan base,” Langley said. “We are as a team right now, results-wise shows their commitment to the process and these young women,” Langley stressed. “I think they can see they’re working hard, and I’m beyond grateful for that.”
Washington returns home to face UCLA this Sunday, Feb. 13 at noon.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.