Second half struggles prove to be detrimental for Huskies

Close, but no cigar. That has been the story of the Washington women’s basketball team’s Pac-12 season up to this point.
After having four games postponed, the Huskies returned Jan. 14 after a two-week absence from the court. The lack of experience and time on the court has certainly shown for Washington.
Starting off the Pac-12 season with four losses, the Huskies (5-7, 0-4 Pac-12) have put up a strong fight in each game, but seem to drop the ball in the second half.
In both games against UCLA and USC, Washington started off strong and maintained a lead in the first half. However, the Huskies fell apart in the second half and ended up losing both games.
The two games against Oregon and Oregon State were similar in how the game played out. Both games were tight throughout the entire match, but the Huskies were unable to come out of either game with a win, losing by less than eight points.
The Huskies certainly improved their play in late-game situations, but were still unable to outscore their opponent in the second half. They simply need to perform better later on in the game if they want to start winning.
“For the most part, we’ve started well. We’ve gotten better at scouting and better at starting the game with a game plan,” head coach Tina Langley said. “I think as the game goes on, experience is something that we really need … This is a new system, a new staff, and a new philosophy and I think we feel that in late-game situations … But I’m glad we’ve had these games … I think they’ve been great learning experiences for us and that’s really what we need to keep getting better.”
In the past four matches, the Huskies averaged 10.75 points in the fourth quarter compared to their opponents’ 16 points. On top of that, the Huskies have failed to outscore their opponents in the second half throughout all their Pac-12 matches.
Over the past four matches, Washington has shot an average of 38% from the field. In the first three quarters, the Huskies are then averaging 41% from the field.
But in the fourth quarter, the Huskies are averaging a meager 32% from the field over the course of these four games. In comparison, opponents are averaging 44% from the field in the fourth quarter against Washington.
Despite the results, Langley believes there are positive takeaways from these games.
“When you’re building a culture, [we want to be] process-oriented instead of result-based,” Langley said. “I can tell you that, as a coaching staff, we’ve been so pleased with our growth … Even from the games against Oregon and Oregon State, we improved a bit in those late-game situations … We just want to see continued growth and then you’ll often have that breakthrough as a team.”
The Huskies will hope that their continued growth shines in their next game against cross-state rival Washington State on Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
