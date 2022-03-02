Seniors impress in tournament loss to Colorado

Senior guard Missy Peterson was reportedly feeling under the weather as the Washington women’s basketball team prepared to take on Colorado in the very first scheduled matchup of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.
Nevertheless, Peterson showed up and showed out in several crucial moments for what might be her last game with the Huskies (7-16, 2-12 Pac-12).
While facing former teammates Quay Miller and Tameiya Sadler, Peterson went 3 of 3 Wednesday, two of which were crucial 3-point shots, helping to keep UW on Colorado’s tail for much of the day.
However, a 10-0 run for the Buffaloes (21-7, 9-7 Pac-12) in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter was enough to efficiently close out the game, sending the Huskies packing with a 64-52 loss.
For the duration of the first half, the Huskies remained within four or five points of meeting Colorado’s lead. Both teams were noticeably ineffective on offense up until halftime, with Washington shooting just 24% and Colorado 25%. The Buffaloes, however, garnered 22 total offensive rebounds, compared to the Huskies’ nine.
As the second half began, both teams were once again having trouble generating any real offensive force, until a huge shooting streak broke out on both ends of the court at the end of the third quarter, with a total of 41 points scored between the two teams.
Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed knocked in three shots from behind the arc, with Peterson responding back shortly by banking in her own triple in the final 30 seconds of the quarter, putting UW within one possession of capturing the lead.
Junior forward Haley Van Dyke was able to give her teammates a bit of a boost in the fourth quarter with eight points and sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz also hit a sweet spot by rattling in a major 3-pointer to once more put the Huskies within one point with about four minutes to play.
Despite kindling this flame, four consecutive turnovers in the final minutes of the game spiraled into a 12-1 run for Colorado, dooming the Huskies’ chances of securing the win.
Senior center Nancy Mulkey ended the game as Washington’s lead scorer and rebounder with 11 points and seven rebounds to complete her first season at UW.
Despite the disappointing loss, which also marks the end of Washington’s 2021-22 season, the pair of key late-season wins the team managed under first-year head coach Tina Langley provides a glimmer of hope for the Huskies’ potential in the coming years.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
