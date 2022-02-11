Trinity Oliver puts in strong all-around performance in loss

In its ninth loss in a row, there were not many positive takeaways for the Washington women’s basketball team. But one positive outcome was junior guard Trinity Oliver’s performance.
Throughout the game, Washington’s main scorers struggled to put the ball in the basket.
Junior forward Haley Van Dyke scored nine points on a 27% field goal percentage while senior guard Missy Peterson failed to score a single point. Sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz missed seven shots in a row and scored her first field goal in the third quarter.
So the Huskies (5-12, 0-9 Pac-12) looked for a new option to lead the team in Oliver.
Prior to Friday’s game, Oliver was averaging 3.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.94 steals per game. She has been an increasingly crucial part of this Washington squad and seems to work hard in every single game.
Clearly, Oliver stepped up her game Friday against USC, as she posted 11 points on a 66% field goal percentage. Included in these points were two consecutive three pointers in the second quarter that gave the Huskies momentum and the ability to finish the first half with a six-point lead.
“She put a great week of work in,” head coach Tina Langley said. “Mental work, talking about plays, special situations, how we execute on the offensive end because it’s something we need to improve on. She really did a great job of that this week.”
However, Oliver did more than just score the basket for Washington. She also led the team in rebounds, as she grabbed nine boards and three off of the offensive glass.
On top of that, Oliver clearly had an impact on the defensive end, as she recorded three steals.
Langley clearly recognized that Oliver was having a big impact, as she played the most minutes on the team Friday night with 36.
“She brings toughness,” Langley said. “We assigned her a post tonight because we knew that she would get in there and battle for us.”
Oliver and Washington host UCLA on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m., as the Huskies look for their first Pac-12 win.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
