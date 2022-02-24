UW earns second straight in one-point win over Cal

A second conference win is now in the books for the Washington women’s basketball program, a second consecutive victory at that.
Head coach Tina Langley previously indicated that she believed February would be the month that the Huskies would turn things around after an 11-game conference losing streak. That hope may now be coming to fruition, with the team procuring a 61-60 victory over Cal, its second win in a row after Sunday’s triumph over ASU.
UW played with a good amount of confidence, particularly with its offensive reads and executions. Junior forward Haley Van Dyke went 5 for 8 from the field with 13 points in the first half, and junior center Darcy Rees knocked in four points off the bench.
The Huskies’ (7-14, 2-11 Pac-12) early-game playmaking was impeccable, with the team shooting nearly 52% overall, and putting up an impressive 13 assists, compared to the Golden Bears’ (12-11, 2-9 Pac-12) mere four.
Things started to slow down a bit in the third quarter, with Washington shooting just 2 for 11 from the field, allowing Cal to break its 12-point lead. Things didn’t go much better once the fourth quarter came around, as the Huskies again underperformed offensively, shooting 25%, while the Bears went 5 for 7 in the final stretch of the game.
As the clock counted down, UW’s strong lead was diminished more and more, resulting in a tie game with only 30 seconds left to play. Senior center Nancy Mulkey kept the game knotted at 60 a piece, blocking Cal’s shot down the court with nine seconds to go.
After a timeout, Washington was subsequently fouled with just seconds to go, but senior Missy Peterson was unable to knock down her two attempts. An offensive rebound and another foul put Van Dyke to the line, who knocked down her second attempt.
UW was able to hold on, leaving Berkeley with a one-point win after falling back on some solid defense to keep the Bears from scoring in the final stretch.
Van Dyke remained the Huskies’ lead scorer, garnering a total of 20 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, resulting in her fifth double-double of the season.
Freshman guard Jayda Noble was another player that continued to impress, dishing out a team-high four assists and an additional three rebounds.
Washington will continue its Bay Area tour Saturday, Feb. 26 against No. 2 Stanford at noon.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.