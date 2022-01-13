UW women’s basketball returns with matchups against LA schools

A lot hasn’t been heard from the Washington women’s basketball program as of late.
It’s been more than three weeks since the team was forced to cease normal practices and operations in late December, with its New Year’s Eve outing against No. 2 Stanford the first in a throng of games to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Huskies are now back on the court, and their games this weekend will mark the commencement of Pac-12 play for UW, which, in head coach Tina Langley’s words, is the best conference in the country.
Washington is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles this weekend where it will take on UCLA and USC. Both teams pose a solid challenge, particularly a Trojan team that is currently riding a high from defeating No. 7 Arizona this past Sunday.
“This isn’t a traditional weekend,” Langley said. “I think you’ve seen that across the country, when you come out of quarantine. Normally, this week is very scout-heavy. Normally this week is very much about your opponents, because you’ve been in a rhythm, and your offensive system is there, your defensive system is there, [and] you’re in the kind of condition that you need to be [in] to be able to [compete] in conference play.”
But instead, Friday’s meeting with the Bruins marks the Huskies’ first game in 25 days, prompting Langley to stress that her players need to focus on themselves, rather than the intricacies of what their opponents have been up to.
Langley has expressed pride in her team and how they have kept it together during the past few weeks, navigating small group and individual workouts, and the overbearing challenges that come with not being able to have the entire team together up until just Tuesday.
“The number one thing that’s really important for us this weekend is really getting back to who we are,” Langley said. “While that’s not where you would want to be at times, it is where we are.”
Langley also called attention to the particular aspects of its play that the team has worked on, and the plans to improve going forward, given the circumstances.
“Finding our timing offensively is something that we’ve been trying to find our way with this week, which I think the girls have done a great job with,” Langley added. “Obviously getting [our] cardio back is important as well. Every team that we play in the Pac-12 is very, very good, and so every weekend will be a challenge, but it will be a challenge for every team in the conference, so we just want to go out and compete, and be who we want to be as a team.”
Junior forward Haley Van Dyke also shared her thoughts on the team’s overall development and endurance during these times.
“We’re kind of used to this COVID thing. It’s been going on for almost three [seasons] at this point,” Van Dyke said. “So I think we kind of know [how] to control what we can control at this point.”
With that being said, all the Huskies can do is figure out how to stay mentally and physically prepared to face tough competition given the current climate. The Huskies have shown that they are capable of rising to the occasion against prominent teams, evident in UW’s eight-point loss to No. 3 Louisville in late November.
“Adversity is a chance for growth,” Langley said. “While there were times we couldn’t grow as a team and be on the court together, I do think that our culture grew during this time. I thought that you could see us really leaning into our values, and growing in our camaraderie during the time that we couldn’t be together on the court.”
The Huskies face UCLA on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and tip off against USC on Sunday, Jan. 16 at noon.
