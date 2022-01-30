Van Dyke’s endeavors not enough to uplift UW in loss to WSU

A lackluster first half for the Washington women’s basketball team quickly transformed into a close battle thanks to the efforts of junior forward Haley Van Dyke.
Van Dyke tapped into a hot streak Sunday against Washington State, raking in 11 points and five rebounds in the first half alone. Her teammates started to feed off of this momentum, and did a great job of moving the ball around amongst each other midway through the game.
However, Van Dyke’s efforts were not quite enough to resurrect the Huskies (5-9, 0-6 Pac-12) from an unbroken cycle of letting the game fall out of their hands in the fourth quarter. The team ended up loosening its grasp enough to allow the Cougars (13-6, 5-3 Pac-12) to claim a 57-43 victory and go 2-0 in this year’s Apple Cup Series.
“I think our energy was lacking today a little bit,” Van Dyke said. “I think we could have definitely come into this game with a little more excitement and hunger to win. But other than that, I think we have been having some growth, and I think our culture is still good, regardless of our losses.”
By far the Huskies’ leading scorer, Van Dyke garnered a total of 17 points, on top of eight rebounds. Her teammates did a great job of funneling her the ball when necessary, totaling 11 assists, and also contributed greatly on the defensive end with an overall 36 rebounds and five blocks.
Van Dyke fell just short of matching WSU guard Charlisse Leger-Walker’s total of 19 points. In spite of that, Leger-Walker and her teammates managed to ignite each other’s momentum and go 7-of-14 from the field in the fourth quarter (compared to the Huskies’ 4-of-10), and even banked in two crucial late 3-pointers that gave the Cougars the push that they needed to secure their 14-point win.
Head coach Tina Langley addressed the reason why most Pac-12 teams the Huskies have faced have been consistently able to pull off an almost-faultless fourth quarter when push comes to shove.
“We’ve played a lot of teams that have had some very experienced players, [with] many years in the league in their systems,” head coach Tina Langley said. “Late-clock, you know what you do, you know who’s around you, and you have that experience. I think we’re finding our way with that; there’s moments you see that, and then there’s moments you see a lot of confusion, and that’s my job as a coach to make us better at that.”
Missed shots and turnovers in the fourth quarter are going to be what Van Dyke and her teammates have to figure out how to surpass together in order to break through and grab their first Pac-12 win of the season.
Washington’s next outing will be against Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
