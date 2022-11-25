Washington continues winning streak on first day of Las Vegas Holiday Classic

The Washington women’s basketball team traveled south this holiday weekend to compete in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic for its first game on the road this 2022-23 season.

The Huskies (5-0) had the upper hand, by a small margin, over the Rams (3-2) in three of the four quarters. The Huskies had the most significant point margin during the first quarter with a strong offensive start.

Junior forward Lauren Schwartz, sophomore guard Jayda Noble, senior forward Haley Van Dyke, and senior guard Trinity Oliver were all returning players starting off the game for Washington, along with newly-transferred sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels.

Even with the veteran-heavy starting lineup, 14 of Washington’s 20 points scored in the first quarter came from the bench. One player in particular, senior center Emma Grothaus, entered off the bench midway through the first quarter, and took the game into her own hands to lead Friday afternoon’s overall scoring.

Seconds into the second, Grothaus stayed red hot, making a graceful 3-pointer, assisted by freshman guard Hannah Stines. Stines, herself, continued to score four more points for the Huskies during the quarter.

By halftime, Washington was up eight points for a score of 36-28 —11 of them being from Grothaus.

The Huskies continued their game plan into the third quarter, but it wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the Rams decided to dig in, put their heads down, and push,in hopes of a late-game comeback.

While Washington started the fourth quarter up by 11 points, Fordham wasn’t going down without a fight.. Due to a string of poor shooting performances on UW’s side, Fordham was able to put up 20 points late in the game to bring the game closer than anyone truly wanted..

Despite scoring two more points than UW in the fourth, it was not enough for Fordham, and Washington pulled away to win, 71-62.

Throughout the game, the Huskies didn’t stray too far from their norm with a field goal percentage of 43.1%, a game total of 43 rebounds, and 17 overall assists. Oliver had 10 rebounds, Van Dyke made five assists, and Grothaus scored 21 points for the team.

No. 21 on the court, Grothausset a new season high for herself with 21 points, and was three points short of taking Daniels’ spot for most individual points made in a game this season. Grothaus has shown herself to be an active, impactful player each game this season and continues to do so with each game that comes the Huskies’ way.

Washington hopes to continue their winning streak as they play Santa Clara University tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. for the second day of the Las Vegas Holiday Classic. .

