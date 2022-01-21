Washington falters in final moments to Oregon

The Washington women’s basketball program was looking for a turnaround Friday as the team returned for its first home outing in more than a month.
A nail-biting game pursued between the Huskies and visiting Oregon, as neither team was able to completely pull away from the other, and both teams continued to keep their grip on the momentum for the majority of the game.
That is, until Oregon caught a break in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Ducks made the most of key moments in the fourth quarter while the Huskies failed to pounce on several prime offensive opportunities as UW ultimately lost, 68-61.
“I thought we did a good job, we battled,” head coach Tina Langley said. “I think we both kind of changed our size at times, [when] they went big and we went small, and [did] different things and different times, and I thought it was a great challenge. I think both teams battled, [but] I think you can see that we did a pretty good job defending them at times.”
After sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz sunk a free throw with two minutes remaining, UW looked to be in striking distance, but Oregon answered back, forced two straight turnovers leading to easy buckets and its lead had suddenly ballooned to eight just one minute later.
Oregon guard Endyia Rogers ended up capping off the night with 23 points, and forward Nyara Sabally trailed just behind with 20, while the Ducks (11-5, 3-1 Pac-12) as a whole posed some solid defense to force turnovers in crucial moments.
Despite the heartbreaking loss, it’s clearly evident that the team has improved upon its second half performance compared to this past weekend’s 0-2 result in Los Angeles.
The Huskies (5-6, 0-3 Pac-12) did not lose control once they returned from the locker room from a 34-30 halftime deficit, and kept their heads in the game and managed to take the lead a couple of times.
“I’m pretty proud of us, [and] our growth,” Schwartz said. “We played the first half at UCLA, and then we played [up until] the third quarter at USC, and now we’re taking it down to the last minutes of the fourth quarter; so I think we have really good growth, and it’s fun to watch.”
Schwartz was the Huskies’ leading scorer of the night, with 18 total points, and senior guard Missy Peterson and senior center Nancy Mulkey followed right behind her with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Mulkey also powered through with 3 total blocks, which aided Washington in keeping Oregon from scoring at a few crucial moments running away with the lead.
Mulkey mainly neutralized the lengthy Oregon roster, something that also awaits with Oregon State coming to town on Sunday.
Despite the loss Langley was pleased with her players’ performance.
“I love these kids, they’re working so incredibly hard, and [they’re] the most selfless group you’ll see,” Langley said. “I mean, they come in and just go to work. It’s hard when you’re a new team, and you haven’t had the time to put everything in you need yet, but really the most important thing is that we’re finding a flow.”
The optimism is there, now all Washington needs to figure out is how to close out games.
Washington will look for its first conference game when it hosts Oregon State this Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12 p.m.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.