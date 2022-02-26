Washington holds its own in defeat against No. 2 Stanford

In a game against the defending national champions, the Washington women’s basketball team never counted itself out.
It was a game against two teams that are on opposite ends of the Pac-12 standings. Washington had been struggling all season, losing eleven games in a row and sitting at the bottom of the conference standings. However, things seemed to be turning around for the Huskies (7-15, 2-12 Pac-12), as they recorded their first two conference wins in the past two games.
Stanford went into the game on top of the table with an undefeated 15-0 record. On top of that, the Cardinal are ranked among the top two teams in the nation and are the defending national champions.
However, the Huskies didn’t seem fazed by the level of competition they were facing. Washington fought tooth and nail and were able to hold its own before failing to close out the game, losing 63-56.
In the first quarter, Washington’s offense got off to a hot start. Sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz recorded seven points on a 75% field goal percentage to help the Huskies score 17 points in the quarter. But Stanford scored 16 points and were only one point behind.
The second quarter remained a close battle between the two teams. Washington’s offense was again firing on all cylinders, scoring another 17 points on a 50% field goal percentage.
However, Stanford’s rebounding on the offensive glass was causing all sorts of problems for the Huskies. The Cardinal (25-3, 16-0) recorded 10 offensive rebounds and five second chance points in the first half.
While the Huskies were playing well, their ability to maintain it over the entire game was in question. However, the third quarter proved to be another solid performance for Washington.
In the third quarter, the Huskies added another 12 points to their tally on a 56% field goal percentage. Stanford continued to dominate the offensive glass, grabbing eight offensive rebounds in the quarter. Washington also struggled to stop Stanford’s Lexie Hull and Anna Wilson, as they combined for a total of 15 points in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Huskies were once again unable to close out the game, a recurring theme this season. Their offensive noticeably slowed down, shooting a 31% field goal percentage in the quarter. In the first three quarters, Washington was shooting over 50%.
Up 56-55 late in the fourth quarter, late mistakes ended up being UW’s downfall. A pass from junior guard Trinity Oliver was stolen by Stanford’s Wilson, the reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, who put in a layup to give the Carinal the lead.
With Washington down 57-56 with a minute left to go, senior center Nancy Mulkey took the ball and went on to miss a reverse layup. After an intentional foul, Stanford’s Wilson knocked down one free throw, giving Washington another chance to win the game.
Mulkey once again had the ball and laid it off to Schwartz in the paint, but Schwartz missed a potential game-tying layup with only 25 seconds left to go. The missed layup was then followed by two free throw points for Stanford, denying Washington of a huge upset.
Schwartz led the offense, recording 16 points on a 50% field goal percentage. Meanwhile, junior guard T.T. Watkins stepped up Saturday, posting 10 points, two 3-pointers, and two steals.
The Huskies struggled to contain the Cardinal on the glass, as they were outrebounded 19-to-6 on offensive rebounds. Washington also committed 19 turnovers, compared to Stanford’s nine.
Washington goes on to start the Pac-12 Tournament, starting with the first round on Wednesday, Mar. 2 at noon against Colorado.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
