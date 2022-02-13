Washington remains winless in conference play with home loss to UCLA

Ten games into conference play and the tides still haven’t quite turned yet for the Washington women’s basketball team.
UW battled it out at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday in yet another close Pac-12 matchup, but again failed to capitalize on fourth quarter mistakes, falling to UCLA 69-61 and proliferating an 0-10 conference losing streak.
The first and second quarters mirrored those of most other conference games that Washington has played this season. The score remained close for the majority of the half, with the Huskies (5-13, 0-10 Pac-12) able to pull away from the Bruins (11-9, 6-6 Pac-12) by five points by the time the half reared around.
Washington shot 61% from the field and 73% from beyond the arc in the first half.
“We did spend the last couple of weeks really working on that,” head coach Tina Langley remarked. “We have changed our practices up a little bit, and really increased some shooting drills, and I did expect that it would slowly help our percentages a little bit.”
UW’s shooting was on fire at the very end of the second quarter in particular, with the team going 6 for 6 at one point in the second quarter. Sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz alone went 5 for 6 in the same stretch, with two of those being 3-pointers.
The second half of the game looked pretty similar to the first, with UCLA not able to concretely pull ahead, ending the third quarter ahead by just five points.
Then came the fourth quarter, the part of the game that has haunted the Huskies time and time again.
The Bruins weren’t able to stretch the lead to double digits, but the Huskies couldn’t claw back in by the time the clock ran out.
Langley addressed the team’s drop off after its red-hot first half, and explained how she and the players can begin to take advantage of those spurts of momentum.
“Sometimes we start the first half [really well], and sometimes we start the second half really well, and we need to put those together,” Langley said. “I think that understanding when a style change is defensively, that we have different reads, and we just have to do a better job of explaining that.”
Schwartz emerged once more Washington’s leading scorer, with 17 total points, and also headed the team with four assists. Junior forward Haley Van Dyke contributed a total of 12 points and a team-high seven assists.
“Our turnover ratio in the first half was quite different from our turnover ratio in the second half,” Langley added. “We want to be sharing the ball, and we want to be a team that’s very efficient- if it’s your time, and the ball is in your hands, and it’s a great shot for you, take that shot.”
Washington will spend the rest of the week preparing to meet another nationally-ranked team, Arizona, and will anticipate how they can show up to compete.
“We’ll be playing some great teams, [and] I think the most important thing is for us to continue to learn who we are, and what we do well,” Langley said. “We’re playing very physical teams next week, we’re playing great defensive teams, teams that have had traditions of success [and] a lot of experience, so if we continue to prepare the way we have, I think we’ll be in those games again.”
Washington will take on No. 6 Arizona on Friday, Feb. 18 at home at 7 p.m. and Arizona State on Sunday, Feb. 20 at noon.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
