Women’s basketball looks to break losing streak with mountain schools on the horizon

A secret admirer is about to come out of the woodwork this month, dear Aries. This could be someone from your academic sphere — someone from chemistry class might be feeling chemistry, someone from sociology class could want to get social with you, or perhaps there’s even someone from physics class who wants to get physical with you. This could also be a friend who swipes right on your Tinder profile for more than just a “Hello.” Regardless, it’s up to you to figure out how to proceed.