UW women’s golf unable to capitalize on strong start at NCAA Regionals

Following an eighth place finish at the Pac-12 Championship, the Washington women’s golf team headed to Ann Arbor, Michigan for the NCAA Regionals this week.
Washington entered the twelve-team field as an eight seed, and was looking to finish in the top four to earn a berth to Scottsdale, Arizona for the NCAA Championship.
Despite an initial strong start, Washington was unable to capitalize and finished in ninth place, with a 51-over 903, ending its season.
San Jose State won the regional tournament, posting a three day score of 10-over, while Virginia, Arkansas, and Michigan rounded up the rest of the top four, respectively.
The tournament began on a windy Monday morning at the University of Michigan golf course. The elements couldn’t stop Washington team from compiling one of its best rounds of the year, finishing tied for third place, only two strokes behind Arkansas.
This was largely powered by an impressive round by sophomore Stefanie Deng, who finished tied for third on the individual leaderboard with a 1-under 70. Deng notched her final birdie of the day on the 18th hole, allowing her to finish as one of four golfers to finish their first round with a score below par.
Despite this strong first day, the Huskies started their Tuesday round slow, with the five combined starters posting 15-over on the front nine.
The Huskies were able to crawl back, and finished the day in fifth place with a two-day total of 30-over 598, merely one spot behind the elusive top four spots needed to advance to the championship.
Eyes began to turn towards freshman Jamie Hsieh during the second round as she left her mark on the Michigan course. The New Tapai City, Taiwan native posted a two birdie, 4-over 75 for the day, the best round of the day for the Huskies.
Hsieh still sat behind Deng on the individual leaderboard, who finished the day with a 7-over 78, leaving her in a tie for 21st.
The Huskies entered Wednesday poised to make a push, as they looked to secure their ticket with a top four finish. Despite only being one spot back, they were unable to capitalize, and matched the same score they posted from their second round, finishing the tournament in 9th place.
There were still a few bright spots despite the overall team performance, as Hsieh put together another impressive day, finishing her round with a 2-over 73, placing her as the Huskies’ top individual finisher. She ended the tournament tied for 19th place on the individual leaderboard at 9-over.
While the season may have come to a close on Wednesday, there were plenty of things the Huskies have in their favor heading into the 2022-23 season. Namely, all five starters from the NCAA Regionals are set to return next year. With strong performances by Hsieh and Deng, the Huskies are looking to build upon this tournament moving forward into next year.
Reach contributing writer Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap
