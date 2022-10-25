Washington women’s golf finishes 12th at Stanford Intercollegiate

After consecutive penultimate finishes to open the season, the Washington women’s golf team found itself in unfamiliar territory at the start of the Stanford Intercollegiate.

Eight holes in, Washington was by itself at the top of the team leaderboard.

Though the four-under score certainly wasn’t going to hold for the remainder of the tournament, a screenshot of the leaderboard was posted on Washington’s Twitter account, allowing the golfers and fans alike to revel in the brief stint at the top.

The first round would end with Washington in 11th place, a deficit that proved insurmountable as the tournament went on. But, the fleeting stint at the top may have been a much-needed building block for a squad that has stumbled out of the gate with a concoction of injuries and poor play, hampering the team’s confidence early on.

Round 1

Junior Camille Boyd and senior Brittany Kwon contributed to the fast start Saturday, with the pair shooting the lowest scores of the day for Washington. The two golfers mirrored each other’s scorecards, as both found three birdies and three bogeys to close the day at an even par to earn a tie for 22nd place on the individual leaderboard.

Winnie Ng recorded the third best score of the day for the Huskies, despite a hapless conclusion to the round. The senior recorded a bogey and double-bogey on the last two holes, but her four birdies early on preserved a 1-over 72 score for the day.

Washington ended the first round in a tie for 11th place with a combined score of 3-over 287.

Round 2

Saturday was junior Stefanie Deng’s day. A bogey-free back nine propelled the junior to the third-best score of the day in the field, carding a 3-under 68 behind five birdies and two bogeys. The eye-catching performance catapulted Deng to 12th place at 1-under par for the tournament.

Boyd and Kwon remained united on the leaderboard, with both ending the day at 3-over 74 and a tie for 36th place.

Washington was unable to capitalize on moving day, with 20 bogeys and 3 double bogeys restraining the squad to 12th place. The Huskies finished the day with a score of 8-over 292, but the remaining field struggled to gain separation, leaving Washington in contention moving into the final round, sitting only 11 strokes behind third place.

Round 3

If Boyd accidentally presented her Saturday scorecard to the rules officials, it may have gone unnoticed. That’s how little things had changed for Boyd and the Huskies during Sunday’s final round.

Washington once again earned a score of 8-over 292, while retaining its 12th-place finish. Boyd concluded both rounds at 3-over par, replicating her exact scores on the front and back nine of both days. She would even go on to record a bogey on the sixth hole and a birdie on the seventh hole — the precise order she carded on Saturday.

But for Deng, things couldn’t have gone more astray.

Deng ended her final round at nine over par, recording seven bogeys and a double-bogey for the inverse of Saturday’s performance, ending the day with the third-worst round in the field.

The collegiate format allows teams to only submit the four lowest scores of the day, allowing Deng to avoid disaster, but the performance remains frustrating for a fringe starter who is looking to retain starting status on a competitive roster.

Freshman Carmen Lim is partially responsible for the contested final starting spots, bursting on the scene earlier this year with her stellar play. She continued to shine Sunday, earning the low score of the round with a 1-over 72.

Ng smashed a drive on the 490-yard seventh hole en route to an eagle, the second for Washington on the year. The senior ended the tournament in a tie for 62nd with a score of 9-over 222.

Stanford ultimately took home the team title on its home course with a score of 15-under 837. The Huskies ended the tournament with a score of 19-over 871, finishing 34 shots behind the Cardinal.

Washington landed in the middle of the pack in its efficiency on par 3s, 4s, and 5s, which limited its ability to separate itself in the packed field. But, this is likely a welcomed turnaround for head coach Mary Lou Mulflur, who has watched Washington linger at the bottom of nearly all statistical categories in previous tournaments.

Although, struggles did arise in finding birdies, with the Huskies only recording 32 across all three days. Stanford notched the most birdies, finishing with 54 for the tournament. Washington did atone for the missed opportunities by routinely converting pars, finishing seventh in the field with 171. This was only 12 less than the category-leading Arizona State, who earned 183 pars.

Washington looks forward to soaking up the sunshine on a trip to the Big Island of Hawai’i for the Pac-12 Preview. The three-day tournament at the Nanea Golf Club is scheduled to start on Oct. 31 and is the last tournament of the fall season for the Huskies.

