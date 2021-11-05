Huskies’ postseason hopes hang on Apple Cup

With selection for the NCAA Tournament less than a week away, the Washington women’s soccer team’s hope for a postseason berth rests upon the Apple Cup.
Sitting at fifth in the Pac-12, head coach Nicole Van Dyke and the Huskies (6-7-4, 4-3-3 Pac-12) hope to increase their chances at the NCAA Tournament with a quality win to cap off the season. A victory against No. 18 Washington State would certainly do just that.
“We’re really happy with where we’re at,” Van Dyke said. “We’ve really shown that we can play with anyone, and we know WSU is going to be very good, but for us it’s a chance.”
With 33 spots up for grabs as at-large bids and the Huskies on a run of three games undefeated, a result this weekend will put them in prime position to continue their season in the tournament.
“That’s always been the focus,” Van Dyke said. “Whether [we’re] winning or losing, our goal is to make the tournament, and I think we’ve done a fantastic job through the stretch here.”
The Huskies have proven their mettle in the backend of the season. In its past two matches, UW has pulled off two victories, defeating both Oregon schools with two offensive explosions.
In its match against Oregon, Washington managed its first win of the season by a multi-goal margin, defeating the Ducks by a score of 3-1. This came off a 2-1 win against the Beavers where the Huskies managed a total of 23 shots against the struggling side.
“It’s really positive for us to carry into the next game,” redshirt senior Jessika Cowart said. “That ‘Never say die’ mindset, that ‘Defend till the death’ mindset, and that, ‘Good defense turns into better offense’ mindset gives us a lot of confidence.”
Offensive efficiency will prove paramount for UW, as evidenced by its recent success in scoring goals and maintaining leads. WSU will no doubt present a greater challenge than Oregon.
With seven goals in their past three matches, the Huskies will hope to press high on the Cougars (12-2-4, 6-3-1 Pac-12) and maintain a bit more rhythmic possession than in past matches, during which the Huskies continuously battled against themselves with numerous turnovers in the middle of the field, disrupting any prospective build-up play.
With WSU coming to town to renew a contentious rivalry, a tense matchup can be expected come Friday.
The last time the two sides met, the match ended with 25 fouls, but strangely no yellow cards were produced. With a College Cup spot almost sealed for the Cougars, the Huskies possess a bit more motivation.
With the regular season coming to end, some Huskies will face their last match in the purple and gold, one of whom is redshirt senior midfielder Ameera Hussen.
“It’s emotional,” Hussen said. “I have been here for so long and it’s like a second home to me. It’s really sad. However, I love the program and I want to do well and I want everyone to do well.”
The Apple Cup kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Husky Soccer Stadium.
