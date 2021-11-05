Huskies’ season ends in heartbreak

As the final whistle blew, the beautiful game felt a little less beautiful for the Washington women’s soccer team. Leaving the field following a 4-2 loss to Washington State in the Apple Cup, many Huskies were in tears, as they knew their season had come to an end.
“We left everything out there,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “We did some really good things tonight, but we showed that we’re resilient.”
With a full house in the stands from both sides of the state, the in-state rivals kicked off and were firing on all cylinders, with both teams scoring in the first half.
Washington State opened the scoring in the 31st minute, as junior right back Grayson Lynch drove down the flank, past the UW backline and lobbed a shot across the face of the goal off the post and in.
The Huskies struck back instantly, as they pressed instantly from the restart, pushing into the attacking third and winning a corner in the 34th minute. As the ball was sent in, a crowd gathered at the Cougar goalmouth, and amongst the humanity an unfortunate WSU defender saw the ball bounce off themselves and into their own net.
Washington proceeded to dominate the remainder of the first half, as Washington State saw opportunities on the break between spells of dangerous possession for the Huskies.
Things fell apart for the Huskies early into the second half. The Cougars took the lead only five minutes into the second frame as sophomore Alyssa Gray unleashed a rocket into the top left corner of the Huskies’ net.
WSU extended their lead in the 62nd minute as fifth year Sydney Pulver pounced on a brutal mistake from redshirt senior goalkeeper Olivia Sekany, putting the Cougars up 3-1. It went from bad to worse only 6 minutes later as sophomore Margie Detrizio made it 4-1 off a Washington State breakaway.
UW pulled themselves back into the game in the 76th minute as redshirt senior Mackenzie Weinert finished off a supple ball from senior Summer Yates whose assist tally rose to five with Weinert’s third goal of the season.
The Huskies continued to struggle to find their way into any meaningful possession within the Cougars’ final third, an issue that’s plagued them the entire season. Without any real forward presence to hold up play while the Huskies established their attacking presence via the wings, Van Dyke’s side failed to maintain pressure against the packed midfield of their opposition.
The outlook looks bleak UW. With more losses than wins on the season, selection for the College Cup looks unlikely for the Huskies, early losses to meager opposition the main culprit in regards to the measly record. Despite a victory over the Ducks, if a fifth Pac-12 team were selected Oregon seems to be the prime candidate with a 9-4-5, 4-4-2 Pac-12 record, further hurting the Huskies’ chances.
“I know these girls are gonna be eager to train, work hard, and come back even stronger,” Van Dyke said. “I know that’s their mentality, and I know as a coach I will always be proud of them.
With numerous prospective seniors returning to the side due to an extra year of eligibility as a result of COVID, Van Dyke looks to rally the Huskies’ in her third season in charge next year and recapture some of the form from her inaugural season.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
