Washington gets back to winning ways against sloppy Arizona side

Friday night was sweet relief for the Washington women’s soccer team.
After struggling to get results this Pac-12 season, the UW found a much-needed win, routing Arizona in a 4-1 victory.
This was the first time this season the Huskies (4-6-3, 2-2-2 Pac-12) had won a match by a multiple-goal margin and a necessary break from what seemed an unrelenting streak of poor results. Along with the margin of victory, it was an impressive outing defensively.
Washington kicked off the scoring in the 21st minute, as senior winger Ruby Hellstrom took advantage of some poor defending and bagged her second goal of the season.
The Huskies continued the momentum later in the first half, with star senior midfielder Summer Yates slotting a 39th minute penalty home to stretch the UW lead. The first half ended with a confident 2-0 lead for the Huskies, and they didn't stop there.
Early in the second half senior holding midfielder Olivia Van Der Jagt redirected a cross for the third goal of the evening off an assist from redshirt junior defender Payton McGee. It was McGee’s first assist of the season.
The Huskies continued their dominance, as senior Makayla Woods scored her first of the season off of a Margaux Clarke assist after the ball slipped away from the Wildcat (3-10-0, 0-6-0 Pac-12) goalkeeper.
Arizona was able to fight back in the dying minutes through redshirt senior Jill Aguierra in the 84th minute, ending Washington’s hopes of a clean sheet.
Washington’s defense stood tall, weathering a grand total of 12 shots from the Wildcats, as redshirt senior goalkeeper Olivia Sekany completed the game with only one concession all night.
The offensive outburst was what Washington had been looking for this entire season. The Huskies had eclipsed more than one goal in a match only once before Friday night.
After an incredible outing on Friday, the UW hopes to lengthen its good form against No. 7 UCLA on Thursday, Oct. 21, as it returns to Seattle. The match begins at 7 p.m. at Husky Soccer Stadium.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
