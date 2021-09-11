Late equalizer sinks hopes for a win, Huskies draw against Long Beach

The Washington women’s soccer team came into its match against Long Beach State intent on securing its second victory of the season, and until the last minutes of the game, it was well on its way to adding another tick in the column.
But with one minute remaining in the second half, the Sharks (3-2-1) battled back, drawing the match 1-1 and keeping the Huskies (1-4-1) away from snapping out of their recent run of form.
“We had some good chances, but we gotta be able to finish,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “We want to keep moving forward and make sure we’re making strides, we gotta start a new win streak.”
It was a bright start for Washington. The Huskies outshot the Sharks 8 to 1, pinning Long Beach back and keeping the ball in the attacking third for the majority of the first half.
The pressure paid off in the 39 minute as redshirt junior midfielder Vanessa Millsap picked the ball up 40 yards from goal and drove at the heart of the Long Beach defense. With defenders draped on either side of her, MIllsaps powered through and mustered a powerful strike which darted into the bottom right hand corner of the goal.
Millsap’s second goal as a Husky — and first of the season — proved vital in securing somewhat of a result, as in the dying embers of the match, the Sharks struck back.
The Huskies conceded only two corners in regulation, the first proved an easy task to steer away for the Washington defense, while the Sharks provided some improvisational magic for the second. A ball played short found its way to the edge of the Husky 18-yard box, and a curling ball from a Long Beach attacker struck the underside of the bar, and bounced directly into the path of junior forward Lena Silano. Silano’s ensuing strike fired past sprawled UW center backs and a distraught goalkeeper.
“Less about the corner, it’s more about stopping the corner from happening,” Van Dyke said. “Anytime a corner is gonna bounce around and might find the back of the net, but we just gotta make sure we’re keeping the game in front of us and we’re making really good decisions in those final five or six minutes.”
The side has yet to register a second clean shot on the year, as defensive woes continue the results become tougher and tougher to come by, with the Huskies now having squandered leads in the final 10 minutes in two consecutive matches.
Van Dyke’s side hopes to bounce back against a local rival on Thursday, Sept. 16, they take on Seattle U for the WAC/101 Club Cup at 7 p.m.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
