Van Dyke looks to build on impressive first year and take Huskies to new heights

Merely three months since its season ended with an impressive run to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament, the No. 18 Washington women’s soccer team is gearing up for its second season under head coach Nicole Van Dyke.
“We were so committed to the process, I think it was important for the girls to go home and do some normal things after being in sort of a bubble,” Van Dyke said. “I think that has brought everyone back rejuvenated and ready to pick up where we left off.”
The Huskies finished with a record of 10-4-4 last season, going 5-3-3 in the Pac-12, and ultimately accumulating two tournament victories before falling to North Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen.
Speaking of the Tar Heels, the Huskies begin their season Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Ahead of their first match of the preseason, here’s an outlook as to how the Huskies may shape up going forward.
Goalkeepers
In a season of bizarre circumstances, the highlight of last year has to be redshirt senior Olivia Sekany stepping up to slot home the decisive penalty in Washington’s matchup with No. 15 St. Louis during the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Sekany started 17 of 18 matches for Washington, in which she ended up posting the lowest goals against average in program history, beating out Hope Solo’s mark from 2001.
“Olivia has been very consistent,” Van Dyke said. “She’s a hard worker and left last season and used that as an opportunity to get even better, so we’re excited about her growth from last season to this year.”
In this year's season as well, much of the same can be expected for the UW and Sekany, with sophomore Caeley Goldstein and redshirt sophomore Nicole Smith fulfilling backup roles alongside incoming freshman Olivia Juarez.
Defenders
After the greatest defensive season in program history, the Huskies are left with colossal boots to fill as defensive stalwart Kaylene Pang graduated, taking her stellar record of matches played with her, while her center back partner, redshirt junior Shae Holmes, recovers from a torn ACL suffered in last season’s match against Utah.
“I think we have enough current leadership back there that we can continue to grow players and develop them,” Van Dyke said. “Ultimately, we’re trying to peak at the right time, and the way that we defend, we don’t rely on just the backline, but it’s nice to know we have one of the strongest back fours.”
In what will prove to be the first game without Pang in four years, Washington will depend on redshirt senior Mary Johnston, senior Kala McDaniel, and redshirt junior Tasia Kravitz as their returning members of the mammoth backline which lost only one match by multiple goals.
Some fresh faces on the backline include a transfer from Texas — redshirt senior Peyton McGee — who started 12 matches for the Longhorns this past season. The Huskies also add some youth to their defensive ranks with freshmen Lily Ramos and Jace Holmes joining the squad this year.
Midfielders
The Huskies will most likely maintain a starting midfield corps identical to last season, with redshirt seniors Olivia Van Der Jagt and Ameera Hussen in the middle of the park alongside senior Summer Yates, while seniors Ruby Hellstrom and Karlee Stueckle look to once again wreak havoc down the wings.
“We’re pumped about the midfielders,” Van Dyke said. “It’s competitive at practice, and one of the hardest jobs is as a coach selecting who might fit best with so many good players.”
With senior Makayla Woods reprising her role as a winger, the team will lack no threat going forward, supplemented by returning midfielders such as sophomore Katie O’Kane and redshirt senior Jessika Cowart, who returns from an injury.
Forwards
While losing Sianna Siemonsma is a huge blow for the UW attack, the squad maintains the firepower of last season, as redshirt sophomore Margaux Clarke will likely slot into the role of the striker after garnering precious minutes up front in the past campaign.
The Huskies also return redshirt senior Mireya Grey and sophomore Hailey Still, while adding junior Kyla Ferry as a transfer from Colorado, along with redshirt senior McKenzie Weinert from Oregon State.
“We know that with so many different types of players we can really change our look and find new ways to break down the opponents and put the ball in the back of the net,” Van Dyke said.
