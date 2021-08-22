Washington can’t pull off comeback in 2-1 loss to No. 6 Duke

In its second match of the season, the No. 19 Washington women’s soccer team once again found itself up against stiff competition: No. 6 Duke.
The Huskies (0-2-0) fell behind in their second consecutive match on the road in North Carolina, en route to a 2-1 loss.
After a tightly contested first half ended deadlocked at 0-0, the UW defense could hold out no longer. Eight minutes into the second period of play, the Blue Devils (2-0-0) found their opener as freshman forward Michelle Cooper vaulted Duke in front.
The second half presented an immense challenge for Washington.
After a first half which saw the overall shot count split seven to five in favor of the Blue Devils, the Huskies were outshot 10 to three in the second half, to go along with six corners for Duke and zero at the cornerflag for Washington.
Washington was able to make the match a bit more interesting in the 81st minute when junior stalwart midfielder Summer Yates equalized, cooly placing her finish from the top of the box into the bottom left hand corner.
More drama ensued as Duke produced its winner in the 88th minute courtesy of senior midfielder Mackenzie Pluck.
Redshirt junior goalkeeper Olivia Sekany put in an admirable shift for the Huskies, saving seven of nine shots on the day. However the Washington defense is yet to recapture their dominant form of the season past.
Washington’s next opportunity for a positive result comes Sunday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m., as it hosts Loyola Marymount at Husky Soccer Stadium.
