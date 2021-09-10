Washington hopes to snap losing streak against Long Beach State

It hasn’t been the dream start for the Washington women’s soccer team this season.
At this point last season, the Huskies were undefeated, four victories and a singular draw, en route to the greatest defensive season in program history. But the first five games of the new year could not have gone differently for the Huskies. Washington has only one win, 1-0 over Loyola Marymount, and four losses.
“The objective for us is to raise the level every week,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “It’s evident that we’re doing a lot of things well, it’s just the small pieces, there are a lot of things we’re doing well and there are some things we need to work on.”
The latest suffering for the UW came against a New Mexico side fresh off a 3-0 loss to Oregon State.
Despite leading with only 10 minutes remaining, the Huskies dropped yet another match, as the Lobos scored two goals in rapid succession to down Washington.
“Obviously we know and understand these things that we’re going through, like conceding two goals in eight minutes, we got work on the final ten and we’re training that,” Van Dyke said. “But also continue to do the things we’re doing well, and the mentality of this team is to keep grinding.”
Despite accruing numerous chances in each of its matches this season, Washington has struggled to cash in, as the team is yet to score multiple goals in a match, As the season continues the lack of clinical finishing may result in precious points being dropped.
“I think coming together as a team and realizing, ‘Yes we’ve lost these games but it’s gonna take all of us to win these games is most important,’” senior forward Summer Yates said. “Our mentality is to have more grit and fight between us, and not letting teams walk all over us, and showing we have the potential to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12.”
With conference play creeping up, Yates’ sights remain optimistic in the Huskies’ chances to win games and make their way into the tournament.
“Winning games is always the team goal,” Yates said. “But just coming together as a team and getting the results that we deserve, a lot of these games we should’ve won and deserved, and we deserve to go far in the Pac-12 and make the tournament.”
Long Beach State will prove no easy task for Van Dyke’s side. The Sharks (3-2) have won some high profile matches so far, defeating No. 8 Pepperdine and Pac-12 competitors San Diego State.
The Huskies will take on the Sharks this Saturday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. inside Husky Soccer Stadium.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
