Fumbled chances near goal cost Huskies in loss to Pilots

It was going all too well for the Washington women’s soccer team.
Time and time again the UW pinned back the Portland defense, the impending jubilation that a goal was on the way was palpable in the crowd, highlighted by the Huskies (1-3) striking the post twice in the first half.
But the hearts of the Huskies’ fans dropped in the 64th minute, as with only their second shot of the match, the Pilots fired themselves into the lead, with it sinking any hope the UW had.
The score would remain 1-0 for the remainder of the match as the Huskies lost their first home game of the season.
“If you go into half and it’s 2-0 it’s a whole different game,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “We just didn’t get the momentum of a goal and that’s the missing piece, forwards gotta score, midfielders gotta score, backs gotta keep the ball out of the net, and we just didn’t do that tonight.”
The goal for the Pilots (2-2) came off a blistering counterattack as senior winger Taryn Ries marauded down the left wing past senior defender Mary Johnston. Ries cut in towards goal, wrongfooting Washington senior defender Elena Palacios, then slid the ball into a dangerous position at the top of the six yard box. Sophomore forward Nedya Swan applied the finishing touches to the game winner past redshirt junior goalkeeper Olivia Sekany.
Despite the score, Washington outshot Portland 15 to 4, dominating the game early and displaying a strong ability to create chances, while lacking any clinical finishing.
The Huskies played tremendously in the first half, striking the woodwork twice and winning all three of their corners in the first 45, the idea of not putting a goal away in the second half seemed laughable.
But the goal never came.
“You can’t have 15 shots and not score,” Van Dyke said. “We’ve got to be more clinical in front of goal, we’ve got to have that conviction when you’re in front of goal and you can’t give a team four shots and they put one away, gotta be better defensively.”
It was the Huskies’ seventh goal conceded of the season, two more than they allowed in their opening ten games of last season. The smothering defense of last season is yet to be rediscovered by a struggling Washington side with high hopes coming into the season.
The defensive reliability for the Huskies seems obsolete, as again and again defenders are beaten to balls put in behind, and although the backline deals well with balls in the air, through balls continue to find their ways through the gaps.
A lack of technical ability early on in the season can be pointed to as a focal point for Washington along the backline, as clearances have not found their way up the field and are nodded down by the opposition midfield, and the midfield can only do so much to continuously win the ball back.
Washington hopes to right the ship quickly, as it travels to take on New Mexico on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
