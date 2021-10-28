UW kicks off road trip with win 2-1 win at OSU

It was an impressive showing for the Washington women’s soccer team on Thursday, using an unrelenting attack to defeat Oregon State, 2-1.
The Huskies amassed a grand total of 23 shots on the day, although had just two goals to show for it.
The match began erratically. Both sides had opportunities early with the shot total reading 4-to-3 in favor of Washington at the end of the first half. Both sides saw early set piece opportunities too, as Oregon State led the corner count 3-to-2.
The Huskies (5-7-4, 3-3-3 Pac-12) opened the scoring in the 38th minute with senior Summer Yates scoring her fifth goal of the season. The goal came via another goalmouth scramble, a common method for the Huskies this season, as the Beavers (11-6, 3-6 Pac-12) were unable to clear away a ball in the box, and senior Ruby Hellstrom nudged the ball into Yates’ path into an eventual, albeit strange, finish into the back of the net.
Yates inches closer to double-digit goals and assists on the season with her assist tally sitting at eight following Thursday’s match.
Washington maintained its lead into halftime, and looked in control of the match, continuously pressing the OSU back into the final third. But in the 61st minute the opposition found their way back into the match.
An equalizer came via a Washington native, as OSU freshman forward McKenna Martinez marauded down the right wing, picking the ball up at midfield, and driving at Washington redshirt junior left back Tasia Kravitz. Martinez dribbled into the edge of the 18-yard box before cutting inside and placing home the tying goal.
Despite the concession, Washington redshirt senior Olivia Sekany put on quite the performance in goal, making eight saves on nine shots faced, giving the UW an opportunity to eventually bag the winner.
And in the 79th minute the Huskies found their game-winning goal. Redshirt senior Olivia Van Der Jagt poked Washington home following another confusing sequence inside the Oregon State six-yard box, scoring her third goal of the season and giving the Huskies their third conference win of the season.
With only two matches left in the season, this was a welcome victory for the Huskies, propelling that much closer to .500 and salvaging something out of an otherwise disappointing season.
Washington looks to continue its success down south, as it takes on Oregon on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m., in a rather spooky matchup.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
