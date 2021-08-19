History repeats itself as Washington falls to North Carolina in season-opener

The No. 18 Washington women’s soccer team found itself in familiar waters on Thursday, as it traveled to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to open its season against No. 3 North Carolina in a rematch of last season’s Sweet Sixteen.
But the match was starkly different from the defensive battle which took place in May, as the Tar Heels (1-0-0) sent the Huskies (0-1-0) into the loss column early, in a 4-1 defeat.
The Huskies were pressed back on defense early, with the Tar Heels pushing attackers forward early and capitalizing within the first 15 minutes. In the 11th minute, North Carolina produced the opener. Washington redshirt junior goalkeeper Olivia Sekany missed her chance at claiming a cross and the ball fell kindly to UNC forward freshman Emily Murphy, who slotted the ball home into the back of the net.
Not long after, the Tar Heels added a second goal, as freshman midfielder Ruby Grant scored off an assist from junior forward Isabel Cox, whose evening was far from finished.
Washington found some consolation at the end of the first half from redshirt senior Jessika Cowart, who scored her first goal since 2017 after missing all of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season due to injury. Cowart volleyed home the remnants of a free-kick to supply the Huskies with one shining moment in an otherwise lacking performance.
Things failed to improve in the second half, as the UW defensive woes continued.
In the 61st minute, UNC struck again. A long ball launched from well inside the Tar Heel half found itself at the feet of Cox, who found a large gap between the UW center backs, outpaced senior defender Elena Palacios, and calmly dribbled past Sekany to finish off the Huskies hopes of a positive result.
It would go from bad to worse in the 75th minute, as senior defender Tasia Kravitz conceded a penalty, giving way to UNC’s fourth goal of the night.
A lackluster performance in the back may be cause for alarm for the Huskies, as following one of the greatest defensive seasons in program history, little to none of the defensive suffocation of the past seemed present.
On the offensive side, Washington was outshot 20 to nine, and managed only one corner to UNC’s five.
Improvements and adjustments will be inevitable ahead of its next game, as Washington takes on a tough Duke Blue Devils (2-0-0) side on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 9 a.m.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.