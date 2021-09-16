Golden goal gifts Huskies WAC/101 Club Cup

With less than five minutes remaining in the second period of overtime, a draw looked imminent for the Washington women’s soccer team in a precious rivalry game against Seattle U.
But with no chances falling for the Huskies, redshirt sophomore Helena Reischling produced a wonderful winner, as her cross dinked the far post and snuck into the net, propelling the Huskies to a 1-0 victory with just five minutes remaining.
“We knew it was just going to be one moment,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “You play the game, there’s a lot of minutes in the game, but they’re really just moments. We talked about that at half, we talked about that going in, whether we’re defending or attacking, just staying locked in. Whether it was a cross or a shot, we’ll take it, [Helena] has done a fantastic job.”
The UW began brightly, imposing an offensive presence within five minutes of the first half whistle. Merely four minutes into the match, senior winger Ruby Hellstrom made the most of an incisive through ball from senior midfielder Olivia Van Der Jagt.
Barrelling down the left wing, Hellstrom delivered a dangerous cross inside the Redhawk (5-2-1) six-yard box. Senior winger Karlee Stueckle found space at the back post, but couldn’t quite put the power behind the ball, as the was repelled by the Redhawks and after a nervy two seconds ended up in relieved Seattle U goalkeeper’s arms.
The Huskies (2-4-1) saw more opportunities as Van Der Jagt and senior Ameera Hussen traded spectacular efforts towards opposite corners from 20 yards out, as each whispered by the post striking the net bearings.
Hussen put in quite the shift, accounting for four of the Huskies’ 20 shots, narrowly missing in the first half, then striking the cross bar well into the second.
Washington continued to create chances through the first half, as the ball rarely strayed towards the away end. Despite the early success, the Huskies couldn’t capitalize, heading into yet another match scoreless at halftime.
“Give Seattle U a ton of credit, they are relentless,” Van Dyke said. “We were a bit of the underdogs tonight playing against them. We just did a really good job with the ball, trying to get it back on the ground in play. I think we found spaces well, we built, we connected all the lines, which I thought was great.”
Coming out of halftime, the dominance continued for the Huskies. Once again the lion’s share of possession remained with Washington, as the side continued to press forward.
Build up play was of no concern for Van Dyke’s team. Each time the Huskies gathered possession they found no trouble maneuvering down the field, with the midfield being wonderfully orchestrated by Van Der Jagt and Hussen.
Defensively, Washington remained stout throughout the match, with only three shots testing redshirt senior Olivia Sekany in net.
Redshirt senior Peyton McGee saw her second start of the season at center back, paired alongside fellow redshirt senior Jessika Cowart. The Huskies past troubles with through balls down the center of the pitch were minimized as the two proved powerful and impenetrable along the backline.
After yet another dominant 45 minutes, the Huskies were still scoreless, and for the second consecutive match found themselves in golden goal overtime, with a chance to secure a much needed victory.
Upon Reischling’s ball finding the post, and eventually the net, the Huskies celebrated, defeating the Redhawks for the 13th consecutive time and lifting the WAC/101 Club Cup.
Washington sees the field again on Friday, Sept. 24 as it takes on Arizona State to begin Pac-12 play at 7 p.m. at Husky Soccer Stadium.
