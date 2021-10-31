Early onslaught lifts Huskies in rivalry meeting with Ducks

The match was 90 minutes long, but the Washington women’s soccer team would need just 16 of those minutes to dispense of its rivals Sunday afternoon in Eugene, Oregon.
Early goals from redshirt senior midfielder Jessika Cowart and junior forward Kyla Ferry provided the difference for the UW as it extended its unbeaten streak to three matches with a 3-1 victory over Oregon.
After the Huskies’ (6-7-4, 4-4-3 Pac-12) early goals, the defense held off the Ducks for the remainder of the first half.
Senior forward Summer Yates erased any chance of an Oregon comeback, scoring her fifth goal of the season in the 58th minute. Yates received a cross from senior Karlee Stueckle and put on the finishing touch with her left boot into the top left corner of the UO goal. It was the second assist of the match for Stueckle after contributing to the build-up of Cowart’s goal in the fourth minute.
Other Huskies to record assists in the match were sophomore Helena Reischling, also on Cowart’s goal, and redshirt senior Olivia Van Der Jagt on a deep ball to Ferry in the 16th minute.
Washington senior goalkeeper Olivia Sekany was able to hold the Ducks off for most of the match, recording eight saves, but let one by in the 74th minute in what would be the final goal of the match for either side.
With just one match remaining in the regular season, the Huskies are rounding into form and hoping that their late-season surge will be enough for an NCAA Tournament selection. The UW has one more match to improve its résumé, a rivalry meeting at home with Washington State on Friday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
