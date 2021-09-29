Washington heads to the Rockies in search of first Pac-12 victory

Halfway through, the season has been far from ideal for the Washington women’s soccer team.
The Huskies (2-4-2) have yet to win a match by a multi-goal margin. Notching goals has been no easy task for head coach Nicole Van Dyke’s squad this season, but she remains certain that with the effort the side puts in, results will follow.
“We’re hungry and want to go get as many points as possible,” Van Dyke said. “We watched a lot of film this week, and we’re always trying to get better in the final third and make those opportunities that much cleaner and that much more open.”
Washington takes on Colorado to kick off its road trip, a team the UW had trouble breaking down last season, drawing 0-0 in the first meeting and winning 2-1 in its subsequent matchup. Both matches saw a grand total of 48 shots for the Huskies — a mark they have come nowhere near this season.
“Colorado’s a really athletic team,” Van Dyke said. “We know that going there is gonna be a battle and we just want to continue doing really well with the ball, connect a lot of passes, and break a lot of lines.”
Aside from the Buffaloes (5-3-1), a greater emphasis lies in the need for the Huskies to relieve the pressure placed on their defense by the inability to capitalize on their overwhelming possession and strong build-up play.
“It’s more of a positive for us, knowing that we can get up there and be by the goal and make chances,” redshirt senior defender Jessika Cowart said. “We outshoot a lot of the teams we play, and it’s more of the fact that we can get up by the goal and create chances for ourselves.”
Despite Cowart’s optimism, the cracks along the backline become more apparent when there’s little to look to on the opposite end of the ball.
Recent results have shown more promise in Washington’s ability to will its way to positive outcomes, with a double overtime win against cross-town rival Seattle U and a two-goal comeback to draw against Arizona State.
The Huskies have found sparks in dark corners recently, with two of their past three goals coming from defenders in moments of desperation, but have yet to establish a genuine attacking presence from their forwards.
The attack will receive a slight boost Thursday, as senior winger Karlee Stueckle returns to the side after picking up a knock against Seattle U two weeks ago.
Following Colorado, the UW travels to Salt Lake City to take on Utah. The Utes (5-4-1) are another Pac-12 side with a winning record that poses a significant challenge for the mercurial Huskies.
The roadtrip kicks off Thursday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. in Boulder, Colorado, and continues Sunday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. in Salt Lake City.
