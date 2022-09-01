Huskies remain undefeated at home after electric win versus Texas Tech

In the most evenly-matched game of the 2022 season thus far, the Washington women’s soccer team escaped trouble behind a late goal versus Texas Tech.

Still undefeated at home, UW has shown the resilience necessary to win big not only in the easier games, but also versus tougher opponents.

And on Thursday night, the Huskies’ (4-0-1) stout defensive system and successful attack was tested against a team also capable of dominating possession and holding it down defensively.

“They’re a great team, they’re athletic, they came to play, they were direct, we had to win second balls, and we really had to play,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “The way the schedule’s been, it’s getting more difficult every game.”

The Huskies immediately put the Red Raiders (1-2-2) on their heels, as fifth year Summer Yates drove past the opposing defense on a fastbreak within the first few minutes before being saved by keeper Madison White.

However, Texas Tech reciprocated the offensive pressure, missing a few fastbreak chances of their own while leading with four corners through the first 30 minutes. As the first half came to a close, UW led Texas Tech with seven shots to five, but still no goals were scored.

Despite Texas Tech dominating possession for much of the match, the UW defense stepped up to the challenge, and held the opposing side to only two goals in the second half.

“A lot of what we’ve been talking about is defending together, collective defending, tracking runs, you know basic stuff that we always have to dial in on, regardless of the team that we’re playing,” graduate student Vanessa Millsaps said. “So just getting this chemistry with each other, that’s really going to get us there when we play those harder teams.”

Although the defense held strong throughout, UW still couldn’t seem to catch a break on the offensive side. But in the 67th minute, substitute Millsaps stepped in when her name was called and provided the team with the game-deciding goal.

“Vanessa coming in and getting the game winner, we’re happy to have her back,” Van Dyke said. “It just shows you we have so many different goal scorers, it’s just about everybody, one through 35 ready to come out and play any moment when your name is called.”

Through the rest of the match UW remained defense-focused and stuck to the game plan, and eventually was able to outlast the Texas Tech attack and hold onto the lead.

“I’m proud of our team, we fought through that entire game,” Millsaps said. “I’m just proud that we stuck with our game plan, kept creating chances, and knew that eventually it was going to come if we stayed resilient, determined and focused.”

For Millsaps, focusing on the here and now is a priority in being able to move through future difficult games and important moments with grace.

“We are just in the present moment, so whatever the first or second half of each game gives us we’re going to do the most with it, not look too far ahead and do whatever we can in every moment,” Millsaps said. “We don’t get these moments back, so just be present and get it done.”

Washington will face Seattle U in its next match at Husky Soccer Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 4th at 3 p.m.

Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02

