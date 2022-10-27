Road woes continue for Washington women’s soccer in 2-1 loss

Leaving Seattle hasn’t been kind to the Washington women’s soccer team.

The Huskies entered Thursday afternoon’s game having lost their last three road games, and with a determination to replicate their last road win, a 3-0 victory over Sacramento State on Sept. 15.

Sadly, UW’s travels to Southern California weren’t any happier, losing a fourth straight road game in a 2-1 loss to No. 18 USC.

The Trojans wasted little time getting on the board, netting the ball into the top left corner of the goal just 11:34 into the game for a 1-0 lead.

USC instantly gained control of the game, but UW’s Kelsey Branson had answers. The freshman midfielder struck the ball into the top center of the goal for her fourth goal of the season, knotting the game at one and rejuvenating the Huskies.

UW was right back in the game, but not for long. USC had knocked on the door for the entire first half, putting 14 shots on the goal, compared to UW’s three.

The “bend but don’t break” defense held up in the first half to take the Huskies into halftime with a tie game, courtesy of five first-half saves by graduate goalkeeper Olivia Sekany.

UW was hanging on by a thread, but that didn’t last forever. Just two minutes into the second half, USC finally found the goal again with a shot into the bottom left corner, taking a 2-1 lead.

The Trojans’ lead did last, and while the Huskies actually led in shots for the second half, 9-8, none of them could find the back of the goal.

USC saved five shots in the second half, the last of which came 83 minutes in, when graduate student McKenzie Weinert had her game-tying shot attempt denied.

It was the final shot the Huskies would take, and when full time was reached, they had been dealt another road conference loss.

As the regular season draws to a close, UW will have another tall task on the road, facing No. 1 UCLA on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

