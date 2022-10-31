Washington women’s golf is sticking to the process for upcoming Pac-12 Preview

Trust the process, trust the process, and then, trust the process some more.

The mantra has echoed through the walls of the Washington women’s golf clubhouse for weeks now, cementing the belief that success will inevitably arrive for the adversity-struck Huskies.

Head coach Mary Lou Mulflur has pleaded with the veteran-led team to ignore the outcomes following two rough starts to the season, a tall task in a sport that reminds you of your performance after each hole.

To the Huskies’ credit, the team appeared to ignore the noise, remaining composed through all of the trials and tribulations. Perhaps the assurance stems from Mulflur, who’s guiding her 40th team as head coach at Washington. Her tenure has seen it all, from last-place finishes to championships, providing credibility for her adamant belief that the results will follow for the Huskies.

So, Washington has stuck to the process.

It began to pay its dividends at the start of the Stanford Intercollegiate, with the team enjoying a brief stint at the top to open the tournament. The Huskies remained in contention all three days before falling to 12th place by the tournament’s end, keeping any hopes of a celebration on ice. But for Mulflur, the resiliency displayed by Washington after two rough tournaments was worth celebrating.

“I’m just pleased with us sticking to the process and not worrying about the outcome,” Mulflur said. “Going about our business when we’re behind has kept us competitive, and we need to maintain that mentality moving forward.”

Now, Mulflur’s attention turns toward compounding the strong individual performances to propel the team to the top of the leaderboard.

“We need everyone to start clicking at the same time,” Mulflur said. “We saw Stefanie Deng shoot a 68 on Saturday and Carmen Lim shoot a 72 on Sunday at Stanford, but we need to put these performances together more often.”

Veterans in the clubhouse will be counted on to drum up low-scoring rounds, beginning with junior Camille Boyd.

“Camille has not played up to her standards, she’s been good, but she hasn’t reached the standards that she sets for herself when entering a tournament,” Mulflur said.

If a top-ten finish at the Mason Rudolph Championship earlier in the season doesn’t meet Boyd’s standards, golf savants are left rife with anticipation of Boyd’s capabilities for when she reverts back to her typical caliber of golf displayed in years past.

Boyd’s left with one final chance in the fall season to achieve her standards, leading the remaining starters to the Pac-12 Preview in Hawai’i.

Mulflur has penciled in the same starting lineup from the Stanford Intercollegiate, featuring Brittany Kwon, Boyd, Deng, Winnie Ng, and Lim.

The three-day tournament on the Big Island features 10 Pac-12 women’s golf teams, along with the University of Hawai’i. The Huskies have already been bested by two of the teams this year, with USC taking home the team title at the Windy City Classic, and Stanford taking advantage of its home course while cruising to a win at the Stanford Intercollegiate last week.

With a formidable field lying ahead, the trip to the Aloha State may just be another step in the process as anticipation builds toward the spring season.

“We faced a really tough schedule this year,” Mulflur said. “The results will come with time.”

But, for Husky fans, one can only hope that time starts now.

The Pac-12 Preview teed off at 7:30 a.m. Hawai’i Time on Monday, Oct. 31, with the tournament featuring a shotgun start, and continuing into Nov. 1.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here