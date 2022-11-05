Washington women’s soccer ends regular season with Apple Cup win

There wasn’t a much better time for the Washington women’s soccer team to snap its road losing streak.

Saturday afternoon, facing rival Washington State in the final conference game of the regular season, it was make-or-break for UW.

A second half goal by freshman Kelsey Branson put the Huskies ahead for good in a 3-2 win after facing an early deficit.

It was UW’s first win on the road since Sept. 15, and snapped a five-game losing streak away from Seattle.

The start to the final game on the Huskies’ regular season schedule was far from ideal. Just 8:21 into the game, the Cougars (8-7-4, 2-6-3 Pac-12) got on the board with a goal shot into the top left corner of the net.

Less than eight minutes later, graduate student McKenzie Weinert had the answer for Washington with a strike into the bottom left of the goal, off an assist by graduate student Shae Holmes.

The Huskies responded once, and they were forced to respond again after the Cougars scored once more in the 30th minute to go back up, 2-1.

Once again, it took UW under 10 minutes to retaliate. Weinert and Branson assisted fifth year Summer Yates, who effortlessly placed the ball into the bottom right side of the goal.

With the game tied at two and the Apple Cup hanging in the balance, one play could have tipped the scale in either direction during the second half.

Branson answered the call, scoring off an assist in the 69th minute to finally give the Huskies a 3-2 advantage.

WSU struggled on offense in the second half, managing just four shots in the period, allowing UW to firmly hold on for the win.

A final save by graduate Olivia Sekany in the 89th minute ensured the victory, ending the regular season on a high note and, most importantly, with an Apple Cup win.

Washington ends the regular season with a 10-6-3 overall record, and a 4-6-1 conference record.

