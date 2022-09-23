Women’s soccer suffers its first loss in Pac-12 opener

For the first time of the 2022 season, the Washington women’s soccer team fell short of early- season expectations as it suffered a shut-out loss to Oregon in its Pac-12 season opener.

Behind a few costly defensive mistakes and a stellar showing from Ducks’ goalkeeper Leah Freeman, the Huskies’ (6-1-2) seemingly untouchable streak of success came to a sudden halt on Friday night, where it fell 2-0.

From the first whistle, UW lacked the usual defensive sharpness it consistently showed through the first half of the season.

Just 11 minutes into the match, the Ducks (3-2-4) struck first, allowing Ajanae Respass to capitalize on a critical UW miscommunication error in the backline in the attack,

But, just like they did through the early season, the Huskies didn’t go out without a fight.

UW matched Oregon with a plethora of its own chances, tallying 11 shots to the opposing side’s three through the first half. However, Oregon’s goalkeeper captured the night, keeping a notably successful attacking side from sending one into the back of the net.

UW put together a remarkable 17 shots in the second half, adding to a total of 28 on the night with 14 on target.

But despite UW’s resilient offensive pressure, Oregon made the most of its five shots in the second half, and found the net for the second time, putting UW behind two goals in the 70th minute.

As the minutes trickled away, Oregon’s goalkeeper prevented a few chances right in front of the goal to uphold the shut-out.

The next test for Washington following the jarring loss will be had at home versus Utah on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

