Deja-vu for Washington in another LA school loss

An escape from cloudy weather wasn’t enough to push the No. 20 Washington women’s tennis team towards a much-needed win against No.17 USC Saturday.
The Huskies’ attempt to scrape a late comeback was squandered by an overall strong performance from the Trojans, who beat the Huskies 4-1.
An early doubles point gave UW confidence as they entered singles play, but USC had different plans for the afternoon match. Total domination on five of the six singles courts earned USC four points, leading to its second win in a row and another disappointing loss for UW.
After being shut out by UCLA on Friday, fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and senior Nika Zupancic looked to bounce back in doubles competition against USC. After a closely fought match on Court 1, the pair ultimately lost 6-5. However, their last game was left unfinished as their teammates secured wins on Courts 2 and 3.
Sophomore Sarah Maude-Fortin and junior Hikaru Sato completed a 6-4 win on Court 2 against the Trojans (12-10, 5-3 Pac-12).
Freshman Kelly Leung and senior Zoey Weil sealed the doubles win for UW, beating their opponents 6-4 on Court 3 and putting UW up a point as they headed into singles play.
However, the Trojans quickly bounced back, putting the Huskies behind early.
On Court 1, Wong was unable to defeat No.41 singles player Salma Ewing, losing 7-6, 5-3.
Sarah-Maude Fortin faced in-form No.6 Eryn Cayetano who dominated on Court 2. The Montreal native fell to 6-1, 6-2 defeats.
Zupanovic was unable to turn any momentum around, losing 6-2, 2-0 on Court 3.
Hikaru Sato started off well, winning 6-1 before her opponent struck back with a 6-2 win and a 3-3 tie.
USC capped off the day up 4-1, proving Sato’s initial win was nothing more than a blip in USC’s total domination.
Yolanda Lin fell with two tiebreaker set losses of 7-5, 7-6 on Court 5, and in fitting fashion the same fate fell upon Kelly Leung. Losing 6-4, 7-6 on Court 6, Leung was unable to keep UW’s hopes alive.
It was deja-vu for the Huskies as they stumbled to a second 4-1 loss against Los Angeles schools in the last 24 hours. After six consecutive wins, Washington’s trip to California did not go as hoped or expected.
Washington will have an opportunity to turn their form back around against Stanford on Friday, April 8.
Reach Reporter Colin Stern sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @colinstern5
