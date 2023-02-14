Highs and lows for Huskies at the ITA Championships

Alongside 25 of the nation’s best teams, it was a weekend of mixed results for the Washington women’s tennis team.

Across the three day tournament, the high for the Huskies (6-3) came in an upset of No. 9 Vanderbilt. The lows — a loss to No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Duke — sandwiched the consolation match win.

The tournament commenced Friday, Feb. 10, with the Huskies facing the Longhorns (7-1), who started as the No. 1 seed and two-time defending NCAA champions.

Day one

Charging into a tough matchup, the Huskies stayed neck-and-neck through doubles, but ultimately lost the point with a loss on Court 3. The doubles point was decided with Court 1 tied 4-4.

Facing some of the best women’s singles players in the country, UW had to bring its A-game in the next part of the day. Junior Sarah-Maude Fortin got out to a slow start and could not catch UT’s Sabina Zeynalova, who snagged the Longhorns their second point. On Court 3, junior Astrid Olsen finished with the same score 6-1, 3-1.

With UW down 0-3, focus shifted to the remaining courts.

The Huskies had clinched the first set on Courts 1, 4, 5, and 7, but Texas came back to force a third set on all courts. Play halted when senior Hikaru Sato came up short (6-3, 2-6, 2-6) against Nicole Khirin.

After three and a half hours and four, three-set matches, the Longhorns (8-1) prevailed and moved on to the quarterfinals, while the Huskies moved on to play in consolation rounds on Sunday.

Day two

Twenty-four hours later, the Huskies returned to Nordstrom with the same lineup to face Vanderbilt. The doubles point was again close, but not enough to earn the Huskies a much-needed point.

The Huskies found themselves in the same position as the previous day, needing to make up the point deficit in singles. Freshman Erika Matsuda was the first finisher with a win. She was followed shortly by a loss from Sarah-Maude Fortin, which placed the Huskies one point behind the Commodores (4-3). Olsen and Kerr upset their opponents Holly Staff and Bridget Stammel, both who were ranked in the top-100.

Now tied with the Commodores at 3-3, fans gathered to cheer on Sato on Court 1.

Sato came from behind in a third-set tiebreak and pulled to a 5-2 lead before Mohr came back to level the playing field at 6-6. Sato was embraced by her team after Mohr returned an overhead wide on match point. Sato clinched the upset, and Washington ended the day with their only victory of the weekend.

Day three

With a win behind them, the Huskies had a quick turnaround to face No. 4 Duke in yet another consolation match.

The day began with an impressive show in doubles. At the No. 3 spot, Fortin and Kerr came back from 0-1 and did not let the Blue Devils (10-1) win another game.

Freshman Zehra Suko recorded her first collegiate win alongside Sato. The pair defeated the 25th-ranked duo in the nation and earned the Huskies their first doubles point of the weekend.

Singles play opened with losses on Courts 5, 3, 2, and 1, respectively. The Huskies were playing from behind, and unable to convert any points. Duke won (4-1) to end Washington’s tournament weekend at home.

The Huskies will have another chance against a top-25 team as they travel to Waco, Texas to compete with Baylor at 4 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Reach contributing writer Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

