Huskies dominate Eagles to improve to 3-0

For the second day in a row, the Washington women’s tennis team swept aside its opposition at Nordstrom Tennis Center, failing to drop a single set in a 7-0 victory over Eastern Washington to remain undefeated on the season.
Like Saturday's win over BYU, the doubles point again went quickly, as the Huskies (3-0) took an early 1-0 lead in the overall match in less than half an hour.
UW’s No. 3 pair of senior Zoey Weil and freshman Kelly Leung dominated, utilizing strong net play to keep rallies short and win 6-1.
The Huskies wrapped up the doubles point as its No. 1 and No. 2 pairs wrapped up their matches simultaneously.
The Huskies’ No. 2 pair of senior Nika Zupancic and sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin won 6-1 and the No. 1 pair of fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and junior transfer Hikaru Sato took an early 4-0, dropped two games in a row to cut the lead to 4-2, but closed the door on a 6-2 victory by winning consecutive games.
Fortin’s singles match was the first to finish, as her Eagles (0-1) opponent retired after Fortin took a 5-0 lead in the first set.
UW clinched the match as Wong and Sato won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, respectively.
It was a dominant day all around from Wong and Sato, two of UW’s eldest players. Sato, who came over from Washington State during the offseason, has yet to drop a set in any of her six doubles and singles matches this year, and head coach Robin Stephenson likes what she adds to the team.
“The WSU coach left and at that point Hikaru went to the transfer portal,” Stephenson said. “We’ve seen her compete for a few years and have been super impressed with her. We’re super lucky that she wanted to come and she’s been an awesome addition to our team. Awesome teammate, she works really hard. Her and [Wong] complement each other really well out there in doubles.”
Zupancic handled business at No. 3 singles, winning 6-0, 6-1, while sophomore Tara Chilton played her first match of the season as UW’s No. 6 singles player, taking the place of Weil. The left-handed Chilton was able to maintain the high level of play, defeating her opponent, 6-4, 6-1.
“We wanted to get [Chilton] in there, she played a lot of matches last year for us,” Stephenson said. “We just wanted to take an opportunity to see some different people out there this weekend. I think it was good for [Chilton], she got a good win today.”
Washington’s final match to finish was Leung’s on Court 5, as the freshman fought through a first set tiebreak to win 7-6 (0), 6-3.
“For Kelly as a freshman, it was good to get a couple of home matches under her belt,” Stephenson said.
27 individual matches into the season and the Huskies have lost just a single match, a singles match from Zupancic in their season-opener.
With the team hitting the road for the next month, Stephenson was thankful for a weekend of experience at home before the long road trip.
“It was really good to get two matches in this weekend and get experience,” Stephenson said. “Obviously we’ve got a lot of girls that have played a ton but we’ve got some new girls in, and it was really good to see them. I thought this weekend was really good, productive. We saw some really good things and also got a lot of good information about what we need to work on going forward.”
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
