Huskies edge out Bruins in Pac-12 opener

Third-set matches and on-court celebrations encapsulated the Washington women’s tennis team’s first Pac-12 victory.

The Huskies (9-3, 1-0 Pac 12) welcomed their first Pac-12 opponent of the season with not-so-open arms, as they defeated the No. 63 Bruins (3-3, 0-1 Pac-12) 4-3 on Friday.

Doubles partners junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and freshman Erika Matsuda began their match with focus. After leading for most of the set, the pair was able to sneak away with the Huskies' first win of the day.

The story was the same for senior Jennifer Kerr and junior Astrid Olsen. Another 6-3 victory earned the Huskies the doubles point. On Court 1, play was halted at 5-4 as senior Hikaru Sato and freshman Zehra Suko struggled to put away UCLA’s No. 6 ranked doubles pair Elise Wagle and Kimmi Hance.

Singles play commenced and UW found themselves fighting against UCLA early.

After being down 1-0, No. 93 singles-ranked Kerr won six straight games to take the first set. Kerr pulled ahead in the second set after winning a breakpoint, and an unreturnable serve on the second set point handed Kerr the match and the Huskies their second point of the day.

Despite being up 2-0, the momentum did not continue. The Huskies dropped first sets on four out of the six courts. Matsuda was handed her third loss of the season by Elise Wagle of UCLA.

Fortin faced No. 84 singles-ranked Kimmi Hance. The junior trailed the entire match and dropped both sets to stick both teams in a tie.

Olsen also found herself down a set to a ranked opponent, No. 64 Ava Catanzarite. But it wasn’t for long, and a second set comeback put Washington in the lead after a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 upset. UW was then ahead 3-2.

By that time, the remaining courts were all well into third set matches. Sakar grabbed her first set win of the day in the second set and continued to dominate in the third set. A 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 win cliched the Huskies' victory.

On Court 1, No. 100 singles-ranked Sato faced a challenging No. 57-ranked Fangran Tian of UCLA. Sato won the first set, but dropped the next two. A 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 loss gave UCLA another point - but not before Sakar had clinched the day.

The Huskies will have a quick turnaround before they face another top-ranked team.

The Huskies return to the Nordstrom Tennis Center to host No. 31 USC on Sunday, March 5 at 11 a.m.

