Huskies fall to Fighting Irish to end road trip

Fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong won her first singles match in more than two weeks but the No. 16 Washington women’s tennis team didn’t have much success otherwise in a 5-2 loss at Notre Dame on Sunday.
It was the fifth straight road match for UW, which capped off a long road trip consisting of three matches at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Wisconsin and two matches in Indiana against Purdue and Notre Dame. The Huskies (7-4) managed a win against the Boilermakers on Friday, but were otherwise outmatched by their strong opponents at the ITAs after climbing to 16th in the national ranks a few weeks ago.
The Fighting Irish (7-3), on the other hand, were not as prominent, without a single player or doubles pair in the ITA Top 125, but were still able to defeat the Huskies with ease.
Senior Nika Zupancic won her set 6-2, 6-1, in addition to Wong’s 6-2, 6-4 victory, but the Huskies did not manage to take a set in any of their other four singles matches or any of the three doubles matches.
Freshman Kelly Leung was not in the singles lineup after three straight losses, with head coach Robin Stephenson opting for sophomore Tara Chilton at No. 5 and senior Zoey Weil at No. 6, both of whom lost in straight sets.
Washington has two more matches before Pac-12 play begins, hosting Kansas State on Friday, Feb. 25 and Boise State on Saturday, Feb. 26.
