Huskies open final weekend of nonconference play with sweep of Wildcats

Back in the friendly confines of Nordstrom Tennis Center, the No. 28 Washington women’s tennis team earned a quick 4-0 sweep over Kansas State on Friday evening.
Freshman Kelly Leung was back in the lineup at No. 5 singles after resting during UW’s most recent match against Notre Dame. She earned a 6-3, 7-5 win, snapping a personal three match losing streak, and putting the Huskies (8-4) back in the win column.
The Wildcats (4-3) did not pose much of a challenge for the Huskies in the doubles point, as UW won on Courts 1 and 3, 6-3, and was up a game on Court 2 before the point wrapped up.
At singles, a pair of veterans, fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and junior Hikaru Sato, made quick work of their opponents. Wong won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and Sato 6-3, 6-3, at No. 4.
Sophomore Yolanda Lin got her first singles action of the year on Court 6. Lin was able to secure the first set before the remainder of her match went unfinished.
Washington rounds out its nonconference season with a match against Boise State on Saturday, Feb. 26 at noon.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.